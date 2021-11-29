Top 8 Herbal Teas That Can Help You Take the Edge Off

For centuries, humans have used herbal teas to reduce stress and improve the body’s ability to function in stressful situations. Modern science has also backed the efficacy of these sleep-inducing herbs.

Some herbal teas like green tea are popular for their ability to help unwind and relax. Research shows that a cup of herbal tea like lemon balm daily may help reduce stress levels.

Other potential benefits of herbal tea include improved sleep and relieving insomnia.

Here are our top pick herbal teas for taking the edge off:

1. Linden Tea

The benefit of linden tea goes beyond sitting down to a comfortable mug. Thanks to its strong sedative properties, linden tea may encourage relaxation and sleep.

Linden contains anxiolytic oil, which limits the ability of the body to get excited. As per research linden, tea causes drowsiness by acting like GABA; as such, adding linden tea to your health regimen could help if you regularly have mood swings.

Benefits of linden include:

Calms the mood

Reduces blood pressure

Aids digestion

Improve sleep quality

2. Red Maeng Da Kratom Tea

Kratom tea belongs to the coffee plant family and is used widely in Southeast Asia for medicinal purposes. In recent years, Kratom tea has become more popular among naturalists for its mood-boosting and pain-relieving abilities.

Maeng Da is one of the most popular strains of Kratom. The Red Maeng Da, a blend of white and red veins, increases the feeling of calm and balance. This herb is also used in improving mood and relieving stress. However, it is essential to shop quality red Maeng Da for health as only the good stuff will give you the best result.

3. Chamomile Tea

Besides its earthy and pleasant flavor, chamomile contains powerful antioxidants. Studies show that this beverage can help boost your mood by increasing the levels of melatonin and serotonin in your body.

Due to the soothing nature of chamomile, many people associate it with better sleep quality. Some studies show that this herbal tea can help slow down your mind and reduce the symptoms of anxiety and stress.

Other top benefits of chamomile include:

Boosting immunity

Regulate sleep

Improving digestion

Relieving upset stomach

4. Lavender Tea

Lavender is another herbal tea that is associated with relaxation and stress relief. This herb mimics the role of neurotransmitters, helping to reduce stress levels and decrease anxiety.

Lavender can also improve your sleep quality and boost skin health.

Due to its delicate taste, lavender makes a great addition to other herbs like valerian or chamomile tea for a soothing drink. The results of a scientific study show that consuming lavender herbal tea can decrease anxiety levels and depression.

Experts suggest lavender as a complementary treatment in decreasing depression and anxiety.

5. Peppermint Tea

Though famous for its pleasant, minty flavor, peppermint is full of relaxing effects. This caffeine-free herb from the mint family makes a soothing, aromatic cup of tea any time of the day.

Peppermint contains menthol, which causes your muscles to relax, decreasing stress and promoting restful sleep. Peppermint mint tea may also help reduce the feeling of fatigue.

The muscle-relaxing component of the menthol in peppermint makes it a great choice before bed, putting you in a fully-relaxed mood at bedtime.

6. Green Tea

A cup of green tea, when tired from work, can make you feel refreshed, according to research. Thanks to its high level of theanine, this herbal tea helps you slow down and relax. The calming effect of green tea has several mental-health benefits, such as reducing stress.

Green tea is also high in caffeine. A study showed a decreased anxiety level in participants that consume green tea regularly.

Due to its favorable taste, green tea is popular. People also drink it as an antioxidant and to improve sleep. If you feel stressed out and anxious regularly, green tea is a wise addition to your health regimen.

7. Lemon Balm

Lemon balm is widely known in traditional medicine as a calming herb. The people of the Middle Ages used this member of the mint family to improve the quality of sleep and enhance appetite.

Modern science has also supported the fact that lemon balm can boost mood and help with relaxation. A study on the effects of lemon balm on young adults shows that the herb helped promote calmness and enhance alertness and performance.

The sedative effects of this beverage can help you:

Relax

Reduce stress levels

Improve your mood

7. Valerian (Valeriana officinalis)

Known as “nature’s Valium,” valerian root is famous for its ability to improve sleep and promote calm. Research suggests that valerian tea may help relieve the anxiety that occurs in a stressful situation.

Valerian tea also helps in improving focus and mental alertness. A study that combined valerian with lemon balm shows decreased anxiety ratings in children who have trouble maintaining focus or experience hyperactive behavior.

Another study found that valerian root is effective in reducing anxiety and stress in menopausal women.

In Conclusion

Herbal teas are an excellent addition to your health regime, especially for reducing stress levels. However, each has a unique flavor and varies in function.

For instance, chamomile has a pleasant, earthy taste, while others, like peppermint tea, are popular for their soothing flavor and fantastic aroma. As such, finding the herbal tea for you depends on your stress levels and taste buds.

The good news is, you have tons of options when shopping for herbal teas to help take the edge off.