Every fact you need to know about Alicia Villarreal

Alicia Villarreal is a popular world Music singer and songwriter who was born on 31st August 1971. Her birthplace is Monterrey, Mexico. Alicia took part in different bands and became the lead singer for Grupo Limite in 1995.

Alicia is famous as a Mexican singer and fame because of the 2006 Orgullo De Mujer album. Alicia is a member of the band Group Limite who won Best New Artist at the 9th Lo Nuestro Awards.

Martha Alicia Villarreal Esparza is her full name. Her brother’s name is Jose, who was tragically killed in a car accident in 2009. Alicia is a married woman who first married Ezequiel Cuevas from 1991 to 1993. They separated and then married Arturo Carmona from 1998 to 2001. After two years, in 2003, she married Cruz Martinez.

Full name: Martha Alicia Villarreal Esparza

Date of birth: 31 August 1971

Place of birth: Monterrey, Mexico

Age: 50 years old (As of 2022)

Horoscope: Virgo

Nationality: Mexican

Occupation: Singer and Songwriter

Instagram: @ lavillarrealmx

Net Worth: approx.: $12M

Spouse/Boyfriend: Cruz Martínez

Weight: 58kg

Height: 5’8”

Shoe size: Not Available

Body measurements: 33-24-33

Facts about Alicia Villarreal