Biography

Every fact you need to know about Alicia Villarreal

By Faheem Haydar 2

Alicia Villarreal is a popular world Music singer and songwriter who was born on 31st August 1971. Her birthplace is Monterrey, Mexico. Alicia took part in different bands and became the lead singer for Grupo Limite in 1995.

Alicia is famous as a Mexican singer and fame because of the 2006 Orgullo De Mujer album. Alicia is a member of the band Group Limite who won Best New Artist at the 9th Lo Nuestro Awards.

Martha Alicia Villarreal Esparza is her full name. Her brother’s name is Jose, who was tragically killed in a car accident in 2009. Alicia is a married woman who first married Ezequiel Cuevas from 1991 to 1993. They separated and then married Arturo Carmona from 1998 to 2001. After two years, in 2003, she married Cruz Martinez.

Biography and Body Statistics:

  • Full name: Martha Alicia Villarreal Esparza
  • Date of birth: 31 August 1971
  • Place of birth: Monterrey, Mexico
  • Age: 50 years old (As of 2022)
  • Horoscope: Virgo
  • Nationality: Mexican
  • Occupation: Singer and Songwriter
  • Instagram: @ lavillarrealmx
  • Net Worth: approx.: $12M
  • Spouse/Boyfriend: Cruz Martínez

Alicia Villarreal outfit

All about the body measurements of the Alicia Villarreal

Here are the body measurements of this charming singer

  • Weight: 58kg
  • Height: 5’8”
  • Shoe size: Not Available
  • Body measurements: 33-24-33

Alicia Villarreal hair color

Facts about Alicia Villarreal

  • Alicia Villarreal is a singer and songwriter who was born on 31st August 1971.
  • Her birthplace is Monterrey, Mexico and her zodiac sign is Virgo.
  • There is no history about her education.
  • She is the leading singer of Grupo Limite in 1995.
  • Being a Mexican singer, the girl git fame because of the album 2006 Orgullo De Mujer.
  • Alicia is a member of the band Limite and won Best New Artist at the 9th Lo Nuestro Awards.
  • Jose is her brother who was killed in a car accident in 2009.
  • Cruz Marinez is her husband but before that, she married to Arturo Carmona and Ezequiel Cuevas.
  • The estimated net worth of Alicia Villarreal is almost $12 million.
Faheem Haydar

Faheem is the lead editor for The Tiger News. Faheem Haydar is a serial entrepreneur, investor, author, and digital marketing expert who has founded multiple successful businesses in the fields of digital marketing, software development, e-commerce, content marketing, and more.

You might also like
Biography

Every fact you need to know about Bubba Wallace

Biography

Every fact you need to know about Alice Greczyn

Biography

Every detail you want to know about Adam Sandler

Biography

Every fact you need to know about Blake Shelton