Every fact you need to know about Bubba Wallace

William Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. is a professional stock car racing driver from America. He competes full-time for 23XI Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series, driving the No. 23 Toyota Camry. Previously, Wallace was a development driver in Toyota’s driver development program, where he drove part-time for Joe Gibbs Racing in the Xfinity Series.

He took part in Kyle Busch Motorsports in the Camping World Truck Series. Later, he moved to Ford and their driver development program and competed full-time for Roush Fenway Racing in the Xfinity Series.

Wallace has been the only whole-time African American driver in three national series (Cup, Truck, and Xfinity) of NASCAR and a driver to win more than once. This victory has made him one of the most successful African American drivers in the history of NASCAR.

Biography and Body Statistics:

Full name: William Darrell Wallace Jr.

Date of birth: October 8, 1993

Place of birth: Mobile, Alabama, USA

Age: 29 years (As of 2022)

Nationality: American

Zodiac sign: Libra

Occupation: Stock car racing driver

Height: 5’6” or 168cm

Weight: 75 kg or 165 lbs

Twitter: @BubbaWallace

Instagram: @bubbawallace

Net Worth: $3 Million

Spouse/ Girlfriend: Amanda carter

Facts about Bubba Wallace