Every fact you need to know about Bubba Wallace

William Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. is a professional stock car racing driver from America. He competes full-time for 23XI Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series, driving the No. 23 Toyota Camry. Previously, Wallace was a development driver in Toyota’s driver development program, where he drove part-time for Joe Gibbs Racing in the Xfinity Series.
He took part in Kyle Busch Motorsports in the Camping World Truck Series. Later, he moved to Ford and their driver development program and competed full-time for Roush Fenway Racing in the Xfinity Series.
Wallace has been the only whole-time African American driver in three national series (Cup, Truck, and Xfinity) of NASCAR and a driver to win more than once. This victory has made him one of the most successful African American drivers in the history of NASCAR.
Biography and Body Statistics:
Full name: William Darrell Wallace Jr.
Date of birth: October 8, 1993
Place of birth: Mobile, Alabama, USA
Age: 29 years (As of 2022)
Nationality: American
Zodiac sign: Libra
Occupation: Stock car racing driver
Height: 5’6” or 168cm
Weight: 75 kg or 165 lbs
Twitter: @BubbaWallace
Instagram: @bubbawallace
Net Worth: $3 Million
Spouse/ Girlfriend: Amanda carter
Facts about Bubba Wallace
- On 8th October 1993, Wallace was born to Darrell Wallace Sr. and Desire Wallace in Mobile, Alabama, USA.
- His father was the head of an Industrial cleaning company, while his mother was a social worker. He has a sister named Brittany Wallace.
- For his early schooling and academics, Wallace went to a local school. Then, he attended Northwest Cabarrus High School. After he passed out from high school, Wallace went on to follow a profession in professional race car driving.
- Wallace started racing at the age of nine. He had begun taking part in the Banddero and Legends car racing series.
- Likewise, Wallace had also competed in local late model events. He secured 35 of the 48 races held during the Bandolero series in 2008.
- Wallace has been in a relationship with Amanda Carter for a long time. Amanda is a financial analyst at the Bank of America. Similarly, the couple has been dating for a long time. They both have an extraordinary level of love and affection for each other.
- He is active on the social media platform. On Instagram, he has 492k followers, and on Twitter, he has 466k followers.
- Bubba Wallace’s net worth is $3 million. He has earned good fortune throughout his career.