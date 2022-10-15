All you need to know about Adam Stroke

On 18th August 1962, American Actor Adam Storke was born in New York City, NY, USA. His father, William Storke, is a famous producer, and his mother, Angela Thornton, is a British stage actress. Being the child of parents belonging to the entertainment industry, it was easy for him to achieve his acting ambitions.

Celebrity actor is recognized for his roles in television shows and films, including Julia Roberts’ love interest in the blockbuster movie “Mystic Pizza” (1988 ) and Larry Underwood in “The Stand,” a T.V. miniseries.

Biography and Body Statistics:

Name: Adam Storke

Gender: Male

Birthday: 18th August 1962

Birthplace: New York City, NY, USA

Zodiac Sign: Leo

Nationality: American

Ethnicity: White

Profession: Actor

Height: 1.78 m

Parents: Angela Thornton William Storke

Girlfriend: Not Disclosed

Married/Wife: Not Yet

Net Worth: est. $4 million

In the notable Television series Search for Tomorrow (1985), he played a role as Andrew Ryder and in Prey, T.V. miniseries (1998). Adam has starred in many T.V. movies as guest appearances in series, including American Dreams, L.A. Law, Miami Vice, Law & Order: Criminal Intent, 2005’s Over There, and Tales from the Crypt. In theater, he performed in The Rimers of Eldritch

Adam has been active in his acting career over the years, and this is the primary term of his popularity that helped him increase his wealth. According to yearly estimated net worth reports, he had earned a net worth of at least $1 million. He has gained a wealth of $1-5 Million as of the current year.

Let’s check out the updated 2021 Adam Storke Net Worth Income/ Salary report, which is given below :

Per Year: $ 4,00,000

Per Month: $ 32,000

Per Week: $ 8,000