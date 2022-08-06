Zayden Banks personal Details, Father, Career, Relationship Status, Net Worth

Zayden Banks is a child of popular tv personality Lil Durk. Durk is a renowned rapper, and Zayden got fame because of his father. Lil Durk is a lyricist and vocalist. His father appeared on the single of Drake “Giggle Now Cry Later in 2020.

Not only this, but Lil is also the author of Just the Family book. The little Zayden Banks was born on November 1, 2013, and has five other siblings. At this time, he is only nine years old; therefore, there is not much information regarding his education.

His father, Lil Duck, began his career in 2001 by releasing two singles named Sneak Dissin and I’ma Hitta. Moreover, in October 2012, he released another mixtape named Life Ain’t No Joke. He always got immense success with his singing career.

Zayden Banks Personal Details

Full Name Zayden Banks Date of Birth November 1, 2013 Age 9 years old Birthplace USA Profession Personality child Height 2’10” Weight 30kg Shoe Size N/A Spouse/boyfriend/girlfriend Single Net Worth $5 million

Relationship Status

As we know, Zayden is so little, so there is no relationship history of this child. His bond is strong with his father, and we don’t have information about his mother.

Net Worth

Zayden Banks enjoys his father’s net worth. According to reports, the net worth of Lil Duck is almost $5 million. So, he is enjoying along with his other siblings.