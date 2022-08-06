 Shane Justin Personal Details, Career, Relationship Status, Net Worth

Shane Justin is a popular American fashion designer who was born on 17th April 1994. His birthplace is Olympia, Washington, United States. Justin is well known for her glitzy, trendy style, and glamorous clothing brand.

He is a well-educated person as he attended Florida A & M University. After that, he just focused on her fashion designing career. The surprise is that he is only 27 years old and has a fantastic life. Here you can read out her personal details and other life events.

Shane Justin Personal Details

Full Name Shane Justin Date of Birth 17 April 1994 Age 27 years old Birthplace Washington, United States Profession Fashion Designer Height 6’6” Weight 84 kg Shoe Size 7 US Spouse/boyfriend/girlfriend Gay GSUWOO Net Worth $12 million

Relationship Status

Shane Justin is gay, so; currently, he is dating his boyfriend GSUWOO. He always pampers his man with expensive gifts and takes him out for dinner. They both are seen at events together.

Net Worth

Shane Justin is running a fashion brand, so he is earning a very handsome amount of money. The estimated net worth of Justin is $12 million. Fashion design is his primary source of income. He also has a massive fan following on social media. Shane has more than 1.2 million followers on her Instagram account.