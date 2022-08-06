Biography

 Shane Justin Personal Details, Career, Relationship Status, Net Worth

By Christina Debby 1

Shane Justin is a popular American fashion designer who was born on 17th April 1994. His birthplace is Olympia, Washington, United States. Justin is well known for her glitzy, trendy style, and glamorous clothing brand.

He is a well-educated person as he attended Florida A & M University. After that, he just focused on her fashion designing career. The surprise is that he is only 27 years old and has a fantastic life. Here you can read out her personal details and other life events.

 Shane Justin

Shane Justin Personal Details

Full Name Shane Justin
Date of Birth 17 April 1994
Age 27 years old
Birthplace Washington, United States
Profession Fashion Designer
Height 6’6”
Weight 84 kg
Shoe Size 7 US
Spouse/boyfriend/girlfriend Gay GSUWOO
Net Worth $12 million

Relationship Status

Shane Justin is gay, so; currently, he is dating his boyfriend GSUWOO. He always pampers his man with expensive gifts and takes him out for dinner. They both are seen at events together.

 Shane Justin

Net Worth

Shane Justin is running a fashion brand, so he is earning a very handsome amount of money. The estimated net worth of Justin is $12 million. Fashion design is his primary source of income. He also has a massive fan following on social media. Shane has more than 1.2 million followers on her Instagram account.

Christina Debby

I am Christina Debby a Content Marketer and writer. After graduating from the University of Manchester, I started writing passionately. I am passionate about my fellow humans and want to be their inspiration. So, I can grow them. When I am working, you can find me on my social accounts.

