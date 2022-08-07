Everything You Want To Know About Jessica Raine

Raine was born on 20th May 1982, in Eardisley, United Kingdom. At A-Level, she studied theatre. She got BTEC in photography at Hereford College of Arts.

The first screen appearance of Raine was in a 2009 episode of Garrow’s Law and a little job in the film Robin Hood in 2010.

She featured as the lead character Jenny Lee in the initial three series of the BBC One show Call the Midwife. In 2017, Raine played Alison Laithwaite in The Last Post, which she has portrayed as “the beloved character I’ve played up to this point, of all time.

It was a genuine change. She’s pointless, clever, and she’s climbing the dividers with disappointment and weariness. However, she needs to have a good time.”

Quick Facts and Body Statistics:

Full name: Jessica Helen Lloyd

Date of birth: 20th May 1982

Place of birth: Eardisley, Herefordshire, England

Age: 40 years

Nationality: British

Horoscope: Gemini

Occupation: Actress

Spouse/Boyfriend: Tom Goodman-Hill ​

Facebook: @Jessica Raine

Instagram: Not Available

Twitter: @Jessica___Raine

Net Worth: $1 million $5 million

Body measurements of this Actress:

Following are the body measurements of this amazing Actress are

Jessica Raine Height: 5ft 5ins or 168cm

Jessica Raine Weight: 54kg/119lbs

Jessica Raine Shoe size: 8US

Jessica Raine Bra size: 34B

Jessica Raine Body measurements: 31-22-31 inches

Further details about Jessica Raine