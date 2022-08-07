Everything You Want To Know About Jessica Raine

Raine was born on 20th May 1982, in Eardisley, United Kingdom. At A-Level, she studied theatre. She got BTEC in photography at Hereford College of Arts.
The first screen appearance of Raine was in a 2009 episode of Garrow’s Law and a little job in the film Robin Hood in 2010.
She featured as the lead character Jenny Lee in the initial three series of the BBC One show Call the Midwife. In 2017, Raine played Alison Laithwaite in The Last Post, which she has portrayed as “the beloved character I’ve played up to this point, of all time.
It was a genuine change. She’s pointless, clever, and she’s climbing the dividers with disappointment and weariness. However, she needs to have a good time.”
Quick Facts and Body Statistics:
Full name: Jessica Helen Lloyd
Date of birth: 20th May 1982
Place of birth: Eardisley, Herefordshire, England
Age: 40 years
Nationality: British
Horoscope: Gemini
Occupation: Actress
Spouse/Boyfriend: Tom Goodman-Hill
Net Worth: $1 million $5 million
Body measurements of this Actress:
Following are the body measurements of this amazing Actress are
- Jessica Raine Height: 5ft 5ins or 168cm
- Jessica Raine Weight: 54kg/119lbs
- Jessica Raine Shoe size: 8US
- Jessica Raine Bra size: 34B
- Jessica Raine Body measurements: 31-22-31 inches
Further details about Jessica Raine
- After graduation, she moved to Thailand and taught English as a subsequent language. Jessica spent her childhood in Eardisley, United Kingdom.
- She is the younger two little girls of rancher Allan Lloyd and his spouse Sue, who prepared as an artist and afterward filled in as a medical caretaker.
- After a year, she again applied to the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art and was acknowledged. Moving to London fully expecting to begin her course, she did a part-time job as a waitress and BT Group organization.
- In 2008 after graduation, Raine started a successful stage profession. At first cast as Lesley Sharp’s goth little girl in Simon Stephens’ Harper Regan. She played the role of a 16-year-old little girl of Tamsin Greig in David Hare’s Gethsemane.
- On 9 March 2014, to seek after a profession in film in the United States, Raine left the show toward the finish of series 3
- She likewise filled the role of Kasey in Ed Harris’ radio play The Wire, the Wall, first transmission in February 2011.
- Later, she appeared reality-based drama An Adventure in Space and Time.
- In 2010, Raine began her relationship with fellow entertainer Tom Goodman-Hill after they met while showing up in a play.
- Goodman-Hill and Raine wedded on 30th August 2015. In 2019, she gave birth to a child.
- Jessica’s total assets are between $1 million and $5 million as per estimation. This incorporates her money, income, and assets. Her essential kind of revenue is her profession as an Actress.
- Through her different types of revenue, she has had the option to accumulate good fortune however likes to lead a modest way of life.