All You Want To Know About Crystal Hayslett

The charming American actress Crystal is best known for her role as “Fatima” on the BET comedy-drama Sistas, the series conceived and produced by Tyler Perry. The show’s first season aired on BET on 23 October 2019.

She was born in Martin, Tennessee, US, on 18 October 1981. She has been a lover of fashion since she was a child. There was not a mall in Martin, Tennessee, so she would have to travel with family to buy something.

Apart from acting, she is a director, producer, and costume designer. She stayed abreast of the latest trends by watching TV shows and reading magazines. Crystal also appeared in the films “The 5th Wave” and “Sleepless.” She can also be found in Tyler Perry’s film Acrimony.

Quick Facts and Body Statistics:

Full name: Crystal Renee Hayslett

Date of birth: 18 October 1981

Place of birth: Martin, Tennessee, US

Age: 41 years

Horoscope: Libra

Nationality: American

Occupation: Actress

Instagram: @luvcrystalrenee

Facebook: Crystal Renee Hayslett

Net Worth: $1-5 Million

Spouse/Boyfriend: Unknown

All about the body measurements of the actress

Here are the body measurements of this charming actress

Crystal Hayslett Weight: 58 kg or 128 lbs

Crystal Hayslett Height: 5’7″ or 167 cm

Crystal Hayslett Bra size: 33C

Crystal Hayslett Shoe size: 6US

Crystal Hayslett Body measurements: 42-32-49 Inches

Further details of Crystal Hayslett