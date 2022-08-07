Biography

All You Want To Know About Crystal Hayslett 

By Christina Debby 0

The charming American actress Crystal is best known for her role as “Fatima” on the BET comedy-drama Sistas, the series conceived and produced by Tyler Perry. The show’s first season aired on BET on 23 October 2019.

She was born in Martin, Tennessee, US, on 18 October 1981. She has been a lover of fashion since she was a child. There was not a mall in Martin, Tennessee, so she would have to travel with family to buy something. 

Apart from acting, she is a director, producer, and costume designer. She stayed abreast of the latest trends by watching TV shows and reading magazines. Crystal also appeared in the films “The 5th Wave” and “Sleepless.” She can also be found in Tyler Perry’s film Acrimony.

Crystal Hayslett bobs

Quick Facts and Body Statistics:

Full name: Crystal Renee Hayslett

Date of birth: 18 October 1981

Place of birth: Martin, Tennessee, US

Age: 41 years 

Horoscope: Libra

Nationality: American

Occupation: Actress

Instagram: @luvcrystalrenee

Facebook: Crystal Renee Hayslett

Net Worth: $1-5 Million

Spouse/Boyfriend: Unknown

All about the body measurements of the actress

Here are the body measurements of this charming actress

Crystal Hayslett Weight: 58 kg or 128 lbs

Crystal Hayslett Height: 5’7″ or 167 cm

Crystal Hayslett Bra size: 33C

Crystal Hayslett Shoe size: 6US

Crystal Hayslett Body measurements: 42-32-49 Inches

Further details of Crystal Hayslett

  • Crystal has been a lover of fashion since she was a kid. She really enjoyed watching shows like The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, A Different World, 106 & Park, and read EBONY, VIBE, Jet, and Word Up! magazines.
  • Right after college, she worked on Capitol Hill for a little while, but ultimately it just wasn’t for her. Crystal studied at the University of Tennessee and scored a job at a local boutique. 
  • She is a creative soul, so in 2009 she decided to leave DC and moved to Atlanta to pursue a profession in music and acting. The music went pretty well for her at first, but she faced many challenges to continue her career in music.
  • While she was performing and practicing shows around the city, and one of her stylist friends was complimenting her on her fashion sense. She pushed her to seek out a stylist opportunity. 
  • In 2012, she landed a job at Tyler Perry Studios (TPS) as a production assistant.
  • Crystal paid her expenses by serving in the costume department of Tyler Perry Studios. After two years, Crystal was hired as a costume designer and personal stylist of Tyler Perry. 
  • Under Tyler’s close eye and wing, Crystal received full support from the film, Maven himself to become a consulting producer. Also, she earned a guest star part in his latest hit series, Tyler Perry’s Sistas.
  • Before landing her most recent claim to fame, she had her first speaking role in the 2011 short movie, This Time.
  • However, she is exceptionally popular on Instagram. Hayslett has accumulated more than 35k adherents as of now.

Crystal Hayslett  legs

Christina Debby

I am Christina Debby a Content Marketer and writer. After graduating from the University of Manchester, I started writing passionately. I am passionate about my fellow humans and want to be their inspiration. So, I can grow them. When I am working, you can find me on my social accounts.

You might also like
Biography

Everything You Want To Know About Jessica Raine

Biography

Zayden Banks personal Details, Father, Career, Relationship Status, Net Worth

Biography

 Shane Justin Personal Details, Career, Relationship Status, Net Worth

Biography

Ross Naess Personal Details, Career, Relationship Status, Net Worth