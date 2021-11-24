Why Most Women Don’t Experience Orgasm Even with an Active Sex Life

Aside from some of the scenes we see in most live cam guys videos; there have been situations where women go through a series of sexual escapades without experiencing a single orgasm. As surprising as it may sound, this is true. Some married women have never had an orgasm in their life, no matter how little. This might be a problem for some, but for others, it is just the way they are; it is just their hormonal mark-up; hence, they have found a way to live with it. Although some gynaecologists may recommend masturbation as an alternative, it has proved far less effective to most of these women.

Some of them have resorted to experimenting on different sex toys to no avail. Well, this may be the time to introduce some live cam guys materials; which have been proven to have a better effect than masturbation.

In addition, genetic and low testosterone levels can contribute to a lack of orgasm. But before we go into the main point, it is important to mention that you should not get too desperate to make your system get used to reaching orgasm; it is a gradual process that requires time and adherence to strict procedures. Below, we have made a list of why most women don’t experience orgasm even after a series of mind-blowing sexual events.

Five known Reasons why Some Women don’t Experience Orgasm

1. High Alcohol Consumption

Excessive consumption of alcohol can affect the blood flow in both males and females. In women, it can interrupt the blood that flows to the clit area. This is one part of a woman’s body through the vulva that needs to be stimulated in order to trigger orgasm. Not just the alcohol part, smoking also affects the woman’s abilities to reach orgasm through the same process as alcohol.

2. Lack of Communication

Being able to tell your partner what you want and how you want it during sex goes a long way in increasing your chances of reaching orgasm. But when this is not happening, your partner barely knows how and where to do what. Most of the time, our partners will think they are doing the right thing, while the reverse is actually the case due to lack of communication.

3. Medical-related Conditions

Most women’s inability to climax can be attributed to medical conditions like sclerosis, which affects both the brain and spinal cord and can cause problems on the victim’s vision, legs, and balance. Again, intake antidepressant drugs like citalopram, Escitalopram, fluoxetine, fluvoxamine, and antihistamines drugs like Brompheniramine, Cetirizine, etc. Chlorpheniramine, Clemastine, and Diphenhydramine without a professional guide can suppress orgasm in women.

4. Social Factors

Some unpleasant social factors like stress, depression, or anxiety can very much affect your capability to reach orgasm. This can result from a financial crisis, loss of a job or loved one, general hardship, etc. In this case, a good live cam guys video can help you relax a bit, and of course, put you back in the mood. But we’d also advise you to see a sex therapy for further assertion and possible recommendation.

5. Unhealthy Mental Health

This is another place where good live cam guys material should play a big role. When the mind is in distress, there is a higher propensity that your orgasm level will be extremely low. Some of this mental distress include depression, the stress in regards to social factors. To solve this problem, stick to anything that can make you relax, and try as much as possible to visit a counselor for a therapy session.

Let’s throw more light on the need to leverage the live cam guys method. By doing this, you will get to increase your overall sexual satisfaction that leads to orgasm, relax your nerves, and ignite your sexual desires, which is likely to increase your chances of reaching orgasm.

Finally, going through our list above, you will notice that more of these factors that cause low orgasm are more psychological than medical – it is all about the mind. Try to get enough sleep, eat healthily, have someone to talk to when you think you are in distress, and get yourself good live cam guys materials: the aim is to help you relax: just about any means that can distract you. Again, try as much as you can to cut down the use of medical remedies, but if you must, stick to your doctor’s guide.