Marcella Samora Body Measurements, Age, Height, Weight, and More!

Biography
By Anila Shehzadi 1 0

Marcela Samora (Marcela Samora) is an American social worker best known as the mama of the late professional songster and Selena Quintanilla, promoted by Yolanda Saldivar by exchange director Yolanda SA Murder. Therefore, Yolanda was fired after Selena’s family realized that he was raising plutocrats immorally.

For Yolanda to shoot poor Selena with 38 Taurus 85 fireballs, the singer got bled and died on 31st March 1995. So far, Selena’s killer, Yolanda Saldivar, has been arrested and doomed to jail time. And he was charged with felony crimes, life imprisonment, and serving in Texas captivity.

Marcella Samora: Body Measurements

Well, Marcella has a decent and healthy body according to her height and weight, with body measurements of 34-26-38 inches.

Marcella Samora: Wiki

  • Name: Marcella Samora
  • Birthday: 17th July 1944
  • Age: 77 Years
  • Gender: Female
  • Nationality: American
  • Height: 5 Feet and 8 Inches
  • Weight: 68 Kg
  • Profession: Social worker
  • Net Worth: $ 55 K
  • Married/Single: Married
  • Husband: Abraham Quintanilla Jr. (m 1963)
  • Children: 3

Marcella Samora: Net Worth

She has a good living by having a net worth of $ 50K.

Marcella Samora: Relationship

She has had good and happy relations with her husband. Furthermore, both have a good married life and gave birth to 3 children.

Marcella Samora: Social Media

Although, Marcella is active on her social media channels like Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram. She got familiar as the mother of a famous singer.

