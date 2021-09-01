What Remedies Work For Eye Infections?

Over-the-counter medicines can help you to relieve eye infections. Different eye infections can cause dry eye, styes, pink eye, keratitis, blepharitis, etc. No matter how many home remedies you try at home

We enjoy the colors of the world with our eyes. The eye is one of the most sensitive organs of the body that demands more care. People do nothing for their eyes until they experience any kind of eye infection.

Different eye infections can make you uncomfortable, such as dry eye, styes, pink eye, keratitis, blepharitis, etc. Over-the-counter medicines can help you to relieve eye infections. Many people want natural ways to get rid of eye infections.

The eye specialist suggests consulting the doctor before following any home remedy.

Here are some tips that can help you deal with eye infections at home.

Try Salt Water

One of the most effective natural ways to get rid of eye infections is salt water, or you may call it saline. Doctors recommend it as teardrops that cleanse your eyes and remove the particles from your eyes that can cause irritation and discomfort. Saline solution is available in the pharmacy.

Warm Compress

Having irritated and infected eyes? Well, you need to try the warm compress technique that has been used over centuries. Studies say that a warm compress improves the infected eyes and results in better eye health.

Blepharitis is an eye condition that causes crust and inflammation. Doctors say that a warm compress reduces inflammation. People who have pink eye infections should also need a warm compress as it helps to soothe the symptoms and reduce the pain of the eyes.

Styes is also a type of eye infection that forms when due to blockage. Warm compress helps in reducing the blockage of your eyes and soothes the symptoms.

You should visit your doctor for the cure as a warm compress only soothes the symptoms and relieves the pain in your eyes.

Cold Compress

As we have discussed, warm compress does not cure the eye infection but only provides relief, cold compress also does the same. No matter which eye condition is causing irritation or discomfort, you can go with a cold compress and reduce the eye pain.

People who have eye injuries should try cold compress as it will help to reduce the swelling. You need a clean cloth and soak it in cool water. Place it on your eyes and leave it for a few minutes. You can also freeze a clean cloth to put it on your eyelids.

Focus On Your Make-Up

Make-up awareness is everywhere now, but do you know that sharing your brushes or eyeliners can spread infections from one to another?

Doctors suggest avoiding the sharing of makeup tools and eyeliners or mascaras. If you have been using makeup tools for months, it’s time to replace them with new ones.

If you have used your eye tools during an eye infection, change it once your eyes get cured. Because it increases the chances of eye infections.

Wash Items That Are in Contact Your Eyes

Some eye infections spread through your regular use of eye-related items. For example, pillowcases and towels increase the risk of the reinfection of your eyes. It is also the same way to spread eye infection from one person in your family to another.

What Are The Tips To Prevent Eye Infections?

Some eye infections are caused by touching your eyes or using the same items by different people. Here are some tips that can prevent the spreading of eye infections.

Contact lenses should be cleaned properly and make sure that you store them.

Do not touch your eyes with your hands without washing them as it can transfer the germs or infected particles to your eyes.

Do not share your eye-related items with anyone else.

Final Thought

Eye specialists in Lahore explain that some eye infections are very painful. People who neglect eye infections may experience vision loss and other serious eye problems.

No matter how many home remedies you try at home, you need to visit the doctor as soon as possible. Left-treated eye infection leads to serious eye problems.