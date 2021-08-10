Wearing eyeglasses or contacts can be a stressful experience, as you must wear it to read or see things more clearly. However, with LASIK eye surgery, you have a chance at seeing clearly without the need for eyeglasses. This surgery is often preferred because it is minimally invasive and virtually painless. Eye care companies can help you know more about LASIK surgery. It is advisable to plan well before you schedule your LASIK surgery to allow enough time for recovery because even minor surgery can affect your entire body. This is especially important if you’re very sensitive to pain. Here are eye care tips to recover after LASIK eye surgery.

Tip # 1: Keep your hands away from your eyes

You may be tempted to touch or rub your eyes after the procedure because your eyes may feel somewhat uncomfortable. However, avoid the temptation even though it may be difficult. You may wear goggles if you feel that would help you avoid unconsciously rubbing them. Remember that rubbing your eyes before you recover completely can displace the corneal flap, thereby greatly harming your recovery progress. Therefore, no matter how irritated your eyes may feel, do not rub them.

Tip # 2: Protect your eyes from any trauma

Your main concern following LASIK is total eye protection from any trauma, including minimizing contact with potential contaminants to lower the risk of inflammation or potential infection of the eye. Also, keep the surrounding area clean and healthy.

Tip # 3: Avoid environments with potentially harmful bacteria

Saunas, steam rooms or swimming pools could host bacteria and you should avoid them for a few weeks as you recover to minimize your chances of infection. Similarly, it is recommended to avoid showering for a day or two after surgery as this could harm your recovery efforts.

Tip # 4: Don’t miss your follow-up appointments

The next day after your LASIK surgery, you’ll have to go for a checkup. Your doctor will also monitor your progress for the next couple of months. To get the best results, ensure you attend all of your appointments and follow your eye doctor’s advice.

Tip # 5: Avoid strenuous sport

You should avoid any activities that will make you sweat. Also, stay away from contact sports to lower the risk of trauma to your eye. Give yourself at least a month before you can start engaging in contact sports.

Tip # 6: Have enough rest

After surgery, allow your eyes and body to rest. This is why you need to plan well before your surgery so you can have enough time to rest and do nothing. You’ll have to spend some time in a rest area to relax before you can call someone to come and get you home because you’re not allowed to drive straight after laser eye treatment, as you may be arrested and charged. The cornea may start healing within a few hours following surgery but you still need to rest up.

These eye care tips will help you avoid harming your recovery efforts after a LASIK surgery. Remember to follow your optometrist’s advice to the letter if you want to recover quickly.

Planning ahead of time will also ensure you have enough time to rest after the procedure. If you follow your eye doctor’s advice, you should not face any serious challenges during recovery.

If you are planning your eye surgery anytime soon, you may start by setting up a consultation.