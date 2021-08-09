Kelly Overton Measurements, Bio, Shoe, Height, Weight, and More!

Biography
By Anila Shehzadi 214 0
Kelly Overton Measurements

Kelly Overton, a famous Holly wood actress, was born on 28th August 1978, and her birthplace is Wilbraham, Massachusetts, America. And this actress is the daughter of Robert Overton (father) and Paddy Overton (mother). She completed her studies at Minnechaug Regional high school, & the American Academy of Dramatic Arts. However, in 2003, she made her acting debut. And her first debut film is “It Runs within the Family.” Kelly is best known for her films The Wager, In My Sleep, The Ring Two. And after this, she made many notable films like The Road Home, Phantasmagoria, and Under New Management. She had a huge fan base following her on social media. Moreover, she owns a net worth is 4 Million dollars.

All about the Body Measurements of the Actress

Here are the body measurements of this charming actress:

  • Kelly Overton Weight: 136 lbs or (62kg)
  • Kelly Overton Height: 5 Feet and 7 Inches
  • Kelly Overton Shoe Size: 8 US
  • Kelly Overton Bra Size: 34 B
  • Kelly Overton Body Measurements: 34-23.5-35 inches or (86-60-89 cm)

Further critical details of the actress:

  • Kelly Overton Date of Birth: 28th August 1978
  • Kelly Overton Age: 42 years
  • Kelly Overton Eye color: Blue
  • Kelly Overton Horoscope: Virgo
  • Kelly Overton Nationality: American
  • Kelly Overton Hair color: Light Brown
  • Kelly Overton Spouse/Boyfriend: Judson Pearce Morgan (m. 2004)
