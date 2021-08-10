Visit an Optometrist if you Experience These Symptoms

When asked about the last time they saw a doctor, many people have no idea. Even those who wear eyeglasses or contacts rarely visit an eye doctor until they need a new prescription or have an eye problem they believe may require immediate attention. If you are one of them, you’re not alone. Many people never consider going to an optometrist until they have noticed certain signs and symptoms that warrant a visit to the doctor’s office. Schedule an eye exam quickly if you experience these signs and symptoms.

Your eyes hurt

If you’re feeling throbbing or sharp pain that refuses to go away, it is time to see an optometrist because your eyes may be inflamed and may have developed a more serious problem than you think. You need a comprehensive eye exam to determine what the problem may be and whether there are any treatment options that might help to resolve the problem. Dry eye, inflammation, infection, and a sinus problem may be the problem. Other more serious eye problems you may be dealing with include sudden-onset glaucoma.

Constant headaches

If you’re plagued by headaches, it could be a sign your eye could be making up for something. This is often accompanied by throbbing pain behind the eyes or eyebrows. You may not realize it but all your eyes may be asking for is a prescription update. Some headaches are also caused by digital eye strain as a result of focusing too much on smartphones and computer screens to realize that the blue light could affect your eyes. Discussing the issue with your optometrist could help to resolve the problem as he or she may recommend blue light lenses to minimize your exposure to blue light.

Red or swollen eyes

Pink eye is often characterized by swelling and redness. Burning or itchy eyes that are sensitive to light also signal a problem that requires an optometrist’s attention. People with drippy or crusty discharge should also visit their optometrist immediately to ensure their eye problem is assessed and treated as soon as possible. These problems should not be ignored because they may be caused by a bacterial or viral infection, including allergens. However, only an eye doctor can ascertain the problem when you go for an eye test.

Floaters and abnormal light flashes

Dark spots and strands in the field of vision can signify an eye problem, especially if you’re just from looking at bright light. Floaters with flashes of light may require an immediate visit to the eye doctor. If you’re having trouble seeing using the sides of your eyes, it may be a sign of retinal detachment, a process whereby the retina is pulled away/lifted from the eye’s back wall. According to eye doctors, this is a serious problem and can lead to permanent vision loss in a matter of days if you don’t get immediate treatment.

Fluctuating vision

Uncorrected astigmatism, dry eye, and treated diabetes can cause your vision to fluctuate. The swelling of the eye lens may be caused by high blood sugar, which reverses when the blood sugar drops back down.

So, schedule an eye exam quickly if you experience any of these signs and symptoms to avoid permanent vision loss and even blindness. Search optometrist Pembroke Pines Florida because only an eye exam can ascertain your condition and help in recommending treatment.