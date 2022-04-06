Viktoriya Agalakova: Body Measurements, Career, Family, Net Worth, and More!

Viktoriya Agalakova is an imitator known for her work on To the Lake. The Russian imitator took

a shot at the preliminarily mentioned arrangement.

However, it turned out in 2019 that it is

about an infection that transforms Moscow into a megacity of dead individualities.

Biography and Body Measurements

The star has also been in multitudinous Russian and encyclopedically delivered workshops.

Since her acting preface in 2007, she has become a heavenly imitator who has picked up fame

outside of Russia.

Viktoriya Agalakova was born on 30th August 1996 in Saint Petersburg, Russia, as per her

background data.

 Name Viktoriya Agalakova

 Birthday: 30th August 1996

 Age: 24 Years

 Gender: Female

 Weight: 62 Kg

 Height: 5 feet 7 inches

 Nationality: Russian

 Profession: Actress

 Married/Single: Involved

 Husband: Max Bel Borod

 Profession: Actress

 Hair Color: Blonde

 Net Worth: 100 thousand dollars to 1 million dollars

 Instagram: @agalakovavika

Quick Facts about Viktoriya Agalakova

 She was born in St. Petersburg in Russia. At birth, she got her nickname as Viktoriya

Andreevna Agalakova by birth.

 On the content of her love life, she's presently dating Max Bel Borod as her swain. The

couple can freak seen on each other social media posts.

 She is 25 years old as of October 2021.

 Likewise, this source splashed that she's 5 feet and 7 inches or (170 cm) tall.

 She has Golden hair and likewise has Greenish eyes.

 Moreover, she has managed to garner preponderant success at a veritably early age of

24 years old.

 However, further information about her family members is hidden from the public eye.

Our actress seems to value sequestration a little bit further than her fame.

 Regrettably, there's no information plant on a Wikipedia runner related to her. You can

read her detailed word from other sources.

 Talking about her height, she is 5 feet and 7 inches tall. Her body constitution looks

stylish, like a supermodel with pleasing golden hair and a slim body.

 Her social media consequences are that she has a wealthy lifestyle. But, as of her total

capital, what she has amassed till yet isn't intimately announced.

 Viktoriya has an ample quantum of followers on her particular social media runner on

Instagram. We can find her Instagram [email protected]