Everything you want to know about Mady Gio

Mady Gio is active on TikTok, Instagram, and Reddit. Her accounts on TikTok have become the center of attention of late. By this, one can say that it was on TikTok that she found prevalence.

Besides that, there is a complete line of discussion about her on Reddit. Additionally, she has a vast number of fans on her Instagram and Twitter. She has branched out to seven countries up until this point, as indicated by her profile on IG.

Mady is famous for her best gaming abilities and lip-matches up TikTok recordings. According to the sources, she generally plays Fortnite, Minecraft, Plants versus Zombies, Grand Theft Auto V, and others.

Quick Facts and Body Statistics:

Full name: Madalina Loana Filip

Date of birth: March 15, 1995

Place of birth: London, United Kingdom

Age: 27 years

Nationality: British-Italian.

Horoscope: Pisces

Occupation: TikTok Star, Instagram Personality, and Online Gamer.

Spouse/Boyfriend: ​Not Available

Facebook: @madygio24

Instagram: @mady_gio

Twitter: @mady_gio

Twitch: @mady_gio

Net Worth: $5-6 million USD

All about body measurements of the social media star

Here are the body measurements of this charming star

Mady Gio Height: 5 feet 8 inches or 178 cm

Mady Gio Weight: 65 kg or 143 lbs

Mady Gio Bra size: 30 C

Mady Gio Shoe size: 4.5 US

Mady Gio Body measurements: 32-26-36 inches

Further detail about Mady Gio