Everything you want to know about Mady Gio

Mady Gio is active on TikTok, Instagram, and Reddit. Her accounts on TikTok have become the center of attention of late. By this, one can say that it was on TikTok that she found prevalence.
Besides that, there is a complete line of discussion about her on Reddit. Additionally, she has a vast number of fans on her Instagram and Twitter. She has branched out to seven countries up until this point, as indicated by her profile on IG.
Mady is famous for her best gaming abilities and lip-matches up TikTok recordings. According to the sources, she generally plays Fortnite, Minecraft, Plants versus Zombies, Grand Theft Auto V, and others.
Quick Facts and Body Statistics:
Full name: Madalina Loana Filip
Date of birth: March 15, 1995
Place of birth: London, United Kingdom
Age: 27 years
Nationality: British-Italian.
Horoscope: Pisces
Occupation: TikTok Star, Instagram Personality, and Online Gamer.
Spouse/Boyfriend: Not Available
Facebook: @madygio24
Instagram: @mady_gio
Twitter: @mady_gio
Twitch: @mady_gio
Net Worth: $5-6 million USD
All about body measurements of the social media star
Here are the body measurements of this charming star
- Mady Gio Height: 5 feet 8 inches or 178 cm
- Mady Gio Weight: 65 kg or 143 lbs
- Mady Gio Bra size: 30 C
- Mady Gio Shoe size: 4.5 US
- Mady Gio Body measurements: 32-26-36 inches
Further detail about Mady Gio
- In 1995, Mady was born Madalina Loana Filip in London, the United Kingdom. She has a place with an all-around settled business family and follows the Christian religion.
- Mady Gio finished her tutoring at London High School. She moved to Milan, Italy, alongside her family from that point forward. Afterward, she went to the Università Bocconi in Milan to finish her graduation.
- Mady started her profession as an Instagram model. Much of the time, she posted her photographs on her Instagram page. She filled in prominence, provoking her to extend her social media platforms
- Also, she is a music enthusiast and loves to sing in her available time. Mady likes to sing and play the piano.
- As per the sources, Mady purchased a vehicle from her acquired income.
- She cleaned plastic trash from the ocean side on her excursions in June 2020.
- She loves to understand books in her spare time, and her favorite book is “Fiery blaze” by Dan Brown.
- She jumps at the chance to do drifting and hiking on her vacations. Plus, she likes to establish trees.
- Her father maintains a business in Italy. On the opposite side, her mother is a homemaker. She additionally shared a few photos of her parents on her online media handles. She spent her youth in London alongside her sibling and cousins.
- Her Insta bio says that she esteems dogs more than people. She posts photos of herself and her dogs and regularly shows how connected to dogs she is.
- Moreover, she is on Twitter with 17.4k followers and 1.1M on Instagram.