Vanessa Ray Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight, Shoe and More!

The actress cum singer Vanessa Ray is a well-known and amazing TV actress who is famous for her several roles. She was born on 24th June 1981. Moreover, she made a debut film on Broadway. In 2003, she appeared on the screen for the first time in the short film “The sparky chronicles: The map.” However, Vanessa Ray also performed a meaty role in the slew of movies. At the same time, the actress has a special place in her fans’ hearts due to TV work.

The actress became a whole-hearted one by performing the roles of CeCe Drake and Teri Ciccone in the TV serials Pretty Little Liars and The World Turns. She gave her best of the best in these roles. Moreover, both of the series proved one of the best blockbuster hit and made Vanessa Ray a heart-winning actress in the world. Furthermore, she got a long breakthrough in the TV serial The World Turns.

Check out the Body Measurements of the Actress

Here are the body measurements of this adorable, whole-hearted, and charming actress:

Vanessa ray Weight: 58 kg or (128 pounds)

Vanessa ray Height:

5 feet 4 inches

Vanessa ray Shoe Size: 8 US

Vanessa ray Bra Size: 34 C

Vanessa ray Body measurement: 34-26-35

Further Critical Details of the Actress: