Katherine Heigl Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight, Shoe and More!

Katherine Heigl is a producer, actress, and a former fashion model. She was born on 24th November 1978 in Columbia Hospital for Women, Washington, D.C. In 1992, she started her career as a model at an early age. She has also debuted the movie as that night. She is doing acting along with several modelling assignments. She also got a huge fan base by performing in many TV serials. She is famous for her credible acting in the famous drama sci-fi called “Rosewell.” The fans and the TV fraternity appreciated her popular Isabel Evans role.

Moreover, she captured more success and fame by working in many TV dramas, films and shows. Her series that got much popularity and success is “My father, The Hero, Grey’s Anatomy; Love comes softly, the big wedding, and Knocked Up.” She won people’s choice award, guild award, and Emmy awards due to her fantastic performances and abilities.

Check out the Body measurements of the Actress

Here are the body measurements of this beautiful and charming actress:

Katherine Heigl Weight: 58 kg or (128 lbs)

Katherine Heigl Height: 5 feet 9 inches

Katherine Heigl Shoe Size: 5 US

Katherine Heigl Bra Size: 34B

Katherine Heigl Body measurement: 36-25-36 inches

Other critical details of the actress: