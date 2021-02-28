Salma Hayek Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight, Shoe and More!

Salma Hayek is an outstanding and gorgeous American and Mexican actress and a famous producer. Her real name is Salma Valgarma Hayek, but she is famous as Salma Hayek in the film industry. She is the daughter of a Kering CEO and French billionaire, Sami Hayek Domínguez. Moreover, Salma Hayek was born on 2nd September 1966 in the Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz, Mexico. She completed her education in Mexico. She got admitted to the Academy of the Sacred Heart in Grand Coteau, which is situated in Louisiana, a famous place in the USA.

She got her bachelor’s degree from the Universidad Iberoamericana. It is a famous university in Mexico. Then she took an interest in pursuing her acting career. She did many famous movies for several years. Salma Hayek’s famous films include Like a Boss (2020), The Hitman’s Bodyguard (2017), Tale of Tales (2015), Grown Ups 2 (2013), Puss in Boots (2011), and Grown Ups (2010).

Moreover, Salma Hayek’s nominations include Academy Award, BAFTA Award, Screen Actors Guild Award, Golden Globe Award, and Ariel Award. She got these nominations due to her remarkable performance and acting talent. This beautiful, smart, and gorgeous heroine is moving forward by stepping up towards success.

Check Out the Body Measurement of the Actress

Here are the body measurements of this best and charming actress:

Salma Hayek Weight: 119 lbs or (54 kg)

Salma Hayek Bra Size: 36C

Salma Hayek Shoe size: 6.5

Salma Hayek Height: 5 “1.5′

Salma Hayek Body Measurements: 36-24-36

Further critical details about the actress: