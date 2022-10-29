Top Ways To Keep Your Home Secure

According to the current FBI report, every 16 seconds, a new burglary takes place. And out of all the burglaries reported, more than 90% of the house were empty.

So, who are these burglars?

Talking about burglars, the first thing that comes to mind might be bad people that kick the door and break into the house. However, with time, burglars have become smart, skilled pros that watch the house and observe it before entering the property.

This is where you hold the opportunity to deter them. The right security measures will make them worry and avoid your house.

Seeing how burglary reports are increasing every year, we are here to share a few tips that can help protect your house.

Arm Your Home With An Alarm System

The best way to protect your house from any robbery is by installing a break-in alarm system. Today more than 1.8 million houses in the USA have alarm systems in place. The reason is simple, according to experts, a house with an alarm system is three times less likely to be broken into.

An alarm system not only helps you deter any potential threat but also helps you monitor the surroundings with surveillance cameras.

Strengthen Door’s Kick-In Resistance

Almost two-thirds of burglary involves the forced entry of robbers inside the house. This is because burglars are aware of the weak doors. To ensure your door is not easily busted out, bolster the locks, replace the strike with metal plates, and secure the door with three different methods.

Another way of securing your main door is by replacing your short mounting screws with 3-inch ones.

Sometimes, the burglar doesnt always break into the house. Instead, the homeowners let them in by opening the door to them. Having a peephole to see what is happening outside is a good way to see who is standing at the door.

Install Smart Lighting, Indoors & Out

One of the reasons why burglars can easily enter the house is because they get access to your home where nobody can see it.

Outdoor motion sensing lighting, flood lights, and security lighting gears make it practically impossible for robbers to enter the property.

For an additional layer of protection, consider adding security cameras inside and outside of the home. To make it clear, put up a sign that your home is under the protection of surveillance cameras 24×7.

By doing so, you are giving a clear warning to the robbers.

Revamp The Security With A Pet Dog

Your dog is more than just a mans best friend. While it is certain that a pet dog is a good companion and supports you emotionally, he is also your best asset when it comes down to protecting your house.

Most burglars keep an eye on the house and avoid houses with pet dogs inside. This is because they simply dont want to hassle a dog and increase the chances of getting caught.

However, you need to understand that not all dogs are equal when it comes to protecting your property. For instance, guard dogs protect and defend the area. On the other hand, pet dogs do not care about the area. They are more into protecting the family members.

Other Security Considerations

Despite preparing as much as possible to keep invaders out of your house, it is possible to still get intruders. It can be good to have a backup plan to protect loved ones in case of a break-in. As a last resort, a shotgun can be a good option to protect your home, family, and loved ones if an intruder does make it into your house.

The Benelli M4 can be an effective gun for this use. Make sure to get good aftermarket Benelli m4 Accessories to make sure the firearm is comfortable for you. As always, proper safety practices should be used at all times when handling firearms.