Every detail you want to know about James Franco

James Franco is an actor, director, screenwriter, producer, teacher, and author from America. He developed an interest in learning and was admitted to various institutions focusing mainly on creative writing. However, his mainstay remained acting. He performed in NBC’s television series “Freaks and Geeks,” which became a significant hit.
His debut film was “Never Been Kissed.” He gained popularity with his role in “Spider-Man” as Harry Osborn. He repeated his role in the sequels “Spider-Man 2” and “Spider-Man 3”. He appeared periodically in “General Hospital,” the soap opera as Robert James “Franco” Frank. He won critical praise and fame for his performance in “Pineapple Express.”
The talented actor got a Golden Globe Award for his acting in the title role of “James Dean.” He got nominated for the SAG award, Academy Award, and Golden Globe and won an Independent Spirit Award. He has tried his luck at directing and scripting. James has also written short stories and taught film and English at USC, UCLA, CalArts, and NYU. Have a look at body statistics to know James Franco’s height.
Biography and Body Statistics:
- Full name: James Edward Franco
- Date of birth: April 19, 1978
- Place of birth: Palo Alto, California
- Age: 44 years (As of 2022)
- Horoscope: Aries
- Nationality: American
- Occupation: Actor, director, screenwriter, producer, teacher, and author
- Height: 5”11’ or 180cm
- Weight: 76 kg or 168 lbs
- Instagram: Not Available
- Twitter: Not Available
- Net Worth: $30 million
- Spouse/girlfriend: Isabel Pakzad
Facts about James Franco
- On April 19, 1978, James Edward Franco was born to Betsy Lou Verne and Douglas Eugene Franco in Palo Alto, California.
- He spent his childhood in California with his two younger brothers, Tom and Dave. He was an expert in mathematics. In 1996, James graduated from Palo Alto High School.
- James was imprisoned for crimes like underage drinking, graffiti, and selling stolen designer fragrances from department stores to classmates as a teenager.
- He took acting lessons with Robert Carnegie at the Playhouse West, and after 15 months of training, he began auditioning in Los Angeles. He got a television commercial for Pizza Hut.
- Later he appeared in films like Never Been Kissed, Whatever It Takes, Sonny, City by the Sea, The Company, Date Night, and Rise of the Planet of the Apes.
- He directed short films such as “Herbert White” and “The Feast of Stephen,” presented at the Maryland Film Festival in May 2010.
- James started painting while attending the CSSSA. In Los Angeles, an exhibition of his paintings was held at the Glü Gallery in 2006.
- The celebrity directed, wrote and starred in “Good Time Max,” which premiered at the 2007 Tribeca Film Festival.
- James met actress Maria Sokoloff on “Whatever It Takes” sets, and both remained together for almost three years. Later, he dated Ahna O’Reilly for five years. Currently, he is dating Isabel Pakzad.
- He is not available on social media accounts. He keeps his private life away from the public.
- The net worth of James Franco is $30 million. He has earned handsome wealth throughout his career.