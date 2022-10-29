How to Bet on Sports For Beginners: The Best Tips For You to Know

Over the last few years, sports betting has emerged as one of the largest gambling industries across the globe. And rightly so, since sports betting has become one of the easiest ways to make a lot of money. While there are a lot of stigmas attached to sports betting, it has become a popular source of income for millions of people across the globe.

With sports betting being legal in many states across the globe, millions of fans are looking to enter the betting market for the first time. But where do you begin from? How do you wish to start working in this industry? Well, dont worry, we have got your back. Below, we have mentioned the best tips that will help you get started:

Favorites Vs. Underdogs

When oddsmakers release the betting line, they will always select their favorite team in the first place. And they will also select the underdog. The favorite team has a higher chance of winning the game. And they will get a minus sign next to the odds. However, the underdog will be marked with a plus sign.

So if you bet on the underdog because of the plus sign, you might be putting everything at risk. Despise getting carried away by what you see. Instead, you should take time to understand the complexity of the game.

Moneylines

The second best option to bet on an underdog or a favorite is the Moneyline. If you dont know, it is a bet that requires you to pick the winner of the game. And you can use American odds to know the payout. Usually, an American odd is centered around winning $100. So this means, if youre betting a -$200, you need to take a bit risk of $200 and win $100.

Or sometimes, you will win just a fraction of it. This means you need to be patient enough when putting your money at stake. Betting is somehow a game of luck, so you never know what the future will unfold.

Overs and Unders

Apart from setting a line according to the underdog, the oddsmakers will also decide points to be scored in the game. They will aggregate the scores on both teams combined. This is known as a total or over/under. Bettors will later invest in a wager and see if the game is worth playing or not. You shouldnt try to guess the exact score. Lets suppose, if the game has a total of 46, you will have to:

Get 47 plus points if you bet the over.

You need 45 points if you bet under.

It will be pushed, and the bet will be refunded if the number lands on exactly 46.

While checking betting apps online, ensure that you are well versed with the basic rules of the game to the fullest.

How to Place a Bet

Os, so now that you probably know what a bet is, you need to know how to place it. So how do you do it? Well, most sportsbooks are easy to understand.

Click on the bet cell.

The bet will eventually pop up on the bet slip.

Choose Your bet amount.

Submit bet.

How Much to Bet?

At the end of the day, you will have to see how much money is to be risked. But a good risk is one that you can easily afford to lose. Bear in mind that if you are risking more than what you can afford to lose, you will eventually be at a huge loss at the end of the day.

And betting can be very addictive, so you need to beware of it. Its best if you risk between 1% to 5% of your bankroll per play. For instance, if you begin with $100, you shouldnt risk more than $5 per game.

Choosing the Right Betting Platform

With over 1000 betting platforms on the web, anyone can get overwhelmed when choosing the best one. And since the advent of online betting sites, things have changed drastically. If you check out top 10 betting sites Australia, you will be overwhelmed with the player reviews.