Things To Know Before Buying 350 Legend Ammo

350 Legend Ammo is good for hunting, target practice, or plinking. It is designed for your .223 rifles and makes a great choice for range use. It is non-corrosive and reloadable.

If you are searching 350 Legend for sale for hunting, which is one of the most powerful rounds on the market, boasting a 350-grain bullet that can bring down nearly any North American game. This ammo is high quality, sporting copper-plated bullets in a reloadable brass casing.

Features:

It is made from a fusion of metals. 350 Legend ammo is commonly used in places that use legal constraints and other aspects to manipulate ammo, but this ammo has no such hindrances. This is one of the main reasons why this ammo is so sought after by people who are into shooting sports.

The manufacturing of 350 Legend ammo fuses a wide selection of metals into one single bullet: Titanium, Copper, Aluminum, and Lead. 350 Legend is one of the most powerful rounds on the market, boasting a 350-grain bullet that can easily change any big hunting game. This ammo is high quality, sporting, and copper-plated bullets in a reloadable brass casing.

Which bullet does a 350 Legend use?

The 350 legends use 357-inch diameter bullets within SAAMI tolerances. Whether used in handguns or long guns chambered, it doesn’t work with conventional 5.56mm/223 Rem magazines. It was made with non-compatible dimensions to maximize the performance.

350 Legend As A Good Hunting Round:

350 legend is very effective on the deer-sized game, with the capability of sweet-shooting, mild recoiling, and inexpensive to shoot cartridges. It meets the basic requirements for big game hunting, and it is also a very good choice for self-defense. 350 Legend defender loaded with 160 grain bonded hollow point bullet deliveries a good balance of controlled expansion, high weight retention, and penetration.

350 legend was primarily designed to fulfill the needs of the Hunting community, and still, it remains the first choice who want a light recoiling at a reasonable price. If you are planning to hunt a deer with 350 legends, get a good quality rifle and practice to learn to shoot it accurately, and I’m sure you will be able to play a big game hunting.

What grain bullet is best for 350 Legend Ammo?

It normally used 145 to 255-grain bullets with 160 grain, 160 grain, and 180grain. The most popular 450 Bushmaster ammo typically has bullet weight in the 158grain to the 300-grain range.

How far will a 350 Legend ammo shoot flat?

350 legend has a muzzle velocity of about 2,290 fps out of a 20-inch barrel and gives it an effective range between 200 to 250 yards. The size of the bullet is—357 inches with a 357-inch diameter, with 2.26 overall cartridge length.

Conclusion:

So if you are looking for 350 legend ammo for sale, you are ready to hit a bull’s eye. It is a good option for hunting and self-defense as well. The list of 350 legend ammo, barrels, magazine, and AR-15 upper receiver continues to grow, and many hunters in my circle own at least one 350 legend ammo.