Every Fact You Need To Know About Kelly Cunningham

Kelly Cunningham is a well-known actress who got fame and the mother and producer of Emma Roberts. Emma is popular because of her role in “We’re The Millers,” Aquamarine, and The Art of Getting By.
She made an appearance at many public events with her daughter. Being an actress, Kelly did amazing work in the movies Silent Love Stories II, Legal Threat, and many others.
She is a faultless entertainer and has American nationality. No one knows about Kelly’s date of birth, however, according to reports, she is 60 years old now.
Biography and Body Statistics:
Full name: Kelly Cunningham
Date of birth: N/A
Place of birth: United States
Age: 60 years (As of 2022)
Horoscope: Capricorn
Nationality: American
Occupation: Actress
Instagram: @kellyc6357
Net Worth: approx. $11 million
Spouse/Boyfriend/Girlfriend: Kelly Nickels
All about the body measurements of the Kelly Cunningham
Here are the body measurements of this charming media person
- Kelly Cunningham Weight: 57kg
- Kelly Cunningham Height: 5’5”
- Kelly Cunningham Shoe size: 6.5 US
- Kelly Cunningham Body measurements: Not Available
Facts about Kelly Cunningham
- Kelly Cunningham is a popular American actress. Kelly did not reveal her date of birth.
- She married the American actor Eric Roberts who is best known for his leading role in the 1978 “King of the Gypsies.”
- After a couple of years, they separated their ways, and they also have a daughter named Emma.
- She always keeps secrets about her bio and family.
- The second time she got hitched with a bassist named Henri Perret who also known as Kelly Nickels. Now the couple has a daughter named Henri Perret.
- Emma, who is the daughter of Kelly, confirmed her pregnancy in August 2020 and shared the series of photos flaunting her baby bump with her boyfriend, Garrett Hedlund.
- Cunningham is a less socially active person and deleted her Instagram account after revealing her daughter’s pregnancy.
- The estimated net worth of Kelly Cunningham is $11 million.