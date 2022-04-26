Every Fact You Need To Know About Kelly Cunningham

Kelly Cunningham is a well-known actress who got fame and the mother and producer of Emma Roberts. Emma is popular because of her role in “We’re The Millers,” Aquamarine, and The Art of Getting By.

She made an appearance at many public events with her daughter. Being an actress, Kelly did amazing work in the movies Silent Love Stories II, Legal Threat, and many others.

She is a faultless entertainer and has American nationality. No one knows about Kelly’s date of birth, however, according to reports, she is 60 years old now.

Biography and Body Statistics:

Full name: Kelly Cunningham

Date of birth: N/A

Place of birth: United States

Age: 60 years (As of 2022)

Horoscope: Capricorn

Nationality: American

Occupation: Actress

Instagram: @kellyc6357

Net Worth: approx. $11 million

Spouse/Boyfriend/Girlfriend: Kelly Nickels

All about the body measurements of the Kelly Cunningham

Here are the body measurements of this charming media person

Kelly Cunningham Weight: 57kg

Kelly Cunningham Height: 5’5”

Kelly Cunningham Shoe size: 6.5 US

Kelly Cunningham Body measurements: Not Available

Facts about Kelly Cunningham