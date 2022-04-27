Every Fact You Need To Know About Jessalyn Wanlim

Jessalyn Wanlim is a Canadian model and actress. She played Evie Cho on the sci-fi television

series Orphan Black and Jenny Matthews on the sitcom Workin’ Moms and a repetitive role in

Scoundrels as Patty Hong within 5 episodes. Likewise, Wanlim appeared in many television

series as a guest artist, including The Border, Psych, Do Not Disturb, and Bones.

Quick Facts and Body Statistics:

Full name: Jessalyn Corsino Wanlim

Date of birth: September 3, 1982

Place of birth: Calgary, Alberta, Canada

Age: 40 years

Nationality: Canadian

Horoscope: Virgo

Occupation: Actress

Spouse/Boyfriend: Brett Howell

Height: 5 feet 3 inches or 162.7 cm

Weight: 58 kg or 128 lbs

Instagram: @jessalynwanlim

Twitter: @jessalynwanlim

Net Worth: $200 Thousand to $2 Million

Further detail about Jessalyn Wanlim

● On September 3, 1982, Wanlim was born Jessalyn Corsino Wanlim in Calgary, Alberta,

Canada. She currently resides in Los Angeles, California.

● A Filipino mother and a Chinese American father brought her up in Alberta.

● She trained in Ballet at the National Ballet School in Canada. She moved to New York

and completed her further studies at Julliard School.

● Wanlim began singing in music school, then became a stage actress in her high school’s

art course. She started acting and landed the recurring role of Rachael, the nanny to

Kendall and Zach, in All My Children, the television series, showing up in nearly fifty

episodes of the series from 2006 to 2009.

● During her time on All My Children, Wanlim acted as Pauletta Cho in three episodes of

Gossip Girl with Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, and Penn Badgley.

● In 2011, she worked with Melissa Joan Hart, Joey Lawrence, and Nick Robinson. The

same year, Wanlim performed in A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song.

● Currently, she has in a relationship with Brett Howell. They have been together since

August 2010. She welcomed her first baby in January 2020 named Cameron Howell.

● Wanlim is pretty active on social media platforms. She has 26.4k followers on Instagram

and 3999 followers on Twitter.

● Through her profession as an actress, she gathered a lot of wealth. Her net worth is $200

Thousand to $2 Million.