The Complete Immunization and Vaccination Checklist Every Adult Needs

When you think of immunization, you’re likely reminded of the slew of unpleasant doctor’s visits you were forced into as a child. If the CDC vaccination schedule is followed to the letter, children receive 16 separate vaccines, some with multiple doses, between birth and 18 years of age.

And though it’s true that vaccines are uncomfortable at best, you shouldn’t stop receiving them once you reach adulthood. In fact, if you want to protect your health as best you can, there are more than you might think.

Read on to learn the adult vaccinations that you should either have or set an appointment to get.

Adults Between the Ages of 19 and 26

When you first enter adulthood, you should get your influenza vaccine every year, just as you did as a child. If you weren’t vaccinated against whooping cough with the Tdap vaccine in childhood, do so now.

You’ll also need a tetanus (Td) booster shot every 10 years. As a young adult, it’s wise to get the HPV vaccine, which protects against cancer-causing human papillomavirus. Keep in mind that this vaccine cannot be taken past the age of 26 and requires multiple doses.

Adults Age 50 and Over

Once you reach the age of 50, a new host of illnesses become a threat. Luckily, there are vaccines for many of them. Influenza and Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis) vaccines are even more important at this age, as the number of illness-related hospitalizations increases.

In addition, you should get the shingles vaccine to protect against both the disease and its complications, and the pneumococcal vaccine, which shields you from pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

Pregnant Women

Each time you get pregnant, there are two necessary vaccines. The first is the Tdap vaccine, which should be taken between 27 and 36 weeks of pregnancy to prevent whooping cough. The second is your yearly influenza vaccination.

Your doctor might recommend further vaccinations to protect you and your baby.

Job and School Requirements

Certain jobs and schools (from elementary to higher education) require a list of vaccines before you can work or attend. For example, depending on your occupation and school, the COVID vaccine might be required. Be sure to take a PCR test before going into a pharmacy or other vaccination center.

If you’re a healthcare worker, you’ll need quite a few. Along with the standard influenza and Tdap vaccines, you’ll need vaccination against Hepatitis B, chickenpox, and meningococcal, as well as measles vaccinations.

Ask your potential employer or school for a list of the vaccines they require to ensure that you get them all.

Boost Your Health Through Immunization

Going to your doctor’s office or local vaccination center for immunization isn’t anyone’s favorite activity, but it’s something that must be done to maintain optimal health.

A few moments of discomfort in the present can save you from serious illness or worse in the future. By ensuring that you receive the vaccines listed here, you’ll be protected from some of history’s deadliest illnesses.

