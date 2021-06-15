Christian Serratos Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight, Shoe, and More!

Christian Serratos, a famous actress, was born on 21st September 1990. Her birthplace is Pasadena, Los Angeles, California, USA. The full name of this charming actress is Christian Marie Bernardi. She is a famous actress, is best known for her role as Rosita Espinosa. In this, she played a famous role in the famous series “The Walking Dead.” Moreover, this talented actress released many blockbuster films and TV series like Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide, Flight 7500, The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1, & Part 2, the key lifetime of the American Teenager, etc. She won award 30th Young Artist Awards for Best Performance during a feature – Supporting Young Actress.

All about the Body Measurements of the Actress

Here are the body measurements of this beautiful actress:

Christian Serratos Weight: 52 Kg (114lbs)

Christian Serratos Height: 5 Feet and 7 Inches

Christian Serratos Bra size: 32 B

Christian Serratos Shoe size: 8.5 US

Christian Serratos Body measurements: 34-24-35 inches or 86-61-89 cm

Further critical details of the actress: