Brooke Vincent Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight, Shoe and More!

Brooke Vincent is an English actress. She was born on 4th June 1992, and her birthplace is Audenshaw, Greater Manchester, England. Her full name is Brooke Levi Vincent. Her parents’ names are Anthony Vincent (her father) and Nicola Anderton (her mother). She completed her primary studies at Fairfield high school for women in Droylsden. And after studying there, she moved to Manchester College, where she completed her bachelor’s degree and National Diploma in Acting. Brooke Vincent is very famous among her fans for her role as Sophie Webster, which is performed in Coronation Street. In addition, she made several hit films and TV dramas, including “I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here: Extra Camp,” “The League of Gentlemen,” My Toughest Battle, and Coronation Street: Out of Africa.
All about the Body Measurements of the Actress
Here are the body measurements of this beautiful actress:
- Brooke Vincent Weight: 54 Kg or (119lbs)
- Brooke Vincent Height: 5 feet and 5 Inches
- Brooke Vincent Shoe size: 8 US
- Brooke Vincent Bra size: 32 C
- Brooke Vincent Body measurements: 35-24-36 inches or (89-61-91 cm)
Further critical details of the actress:
- Brooke Vincent Date of Birth: 4th June 1992
- Brooke Vincent Age: 28 years
- Brooke Vincent Nationality: British
- Brooke Vincent Eye color: Blue
- Brooke Vincent Horoscope: Gemini
- Brooke Vincent Hair color: Dark Brown
- Brooke Vincent Spouse/Boyfriend: Josh McEachran (2011 to 2015) and Kean Bryan (2016)