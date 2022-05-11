Every fact you need to know about Taylin Gaulden

Taylin Gaulden was a consequence of a one-night stand between the famous American rapper
YoungBoy and Niya. He is the third son of YoungBoy born in Louisiana, USA on 19 March 2017.
At first, his father didn’t accept him as his biological son but the DNA test proved Taylin to be the
son of YoungBoy. Taylin has four siblings from his Father’s other wives. Currently, he’s enjoying
a peaceful relationship with his parents. However, not much is known about his family. His only
recognition is being the son of YoungBoy.
Biography & Body Statistics
Name: Taylin Gaulden
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 19 March 2017
Birthplace: Louisiana, United States
Age: 4 years
Religious: Unknown
Ethnicity: Black
Zodiac Sign: Pisces
Nationally: American
Living in: Louisiana, United States
Occupation: Child Celebrity
Networth: 300 Thousand US Dollars
Height: almost 3 feet
Weight: 14 Kilograms
Known for: Being the son of American Rapper YoungBoy NBA
Education: Not Studying
Spouse/Girlfriend: None
Siblings: Kayden Gaulden, Kamiri Gaulden, Kacey Alexander Gaulden, Kodi Capri, Armani
Gaulden
Parents: YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Nia
Facts About Taylin Gaulden
● Taylin is the son of one of America’s most famous rappers and songwriters, YoungBoy
NBA
● Taylin has 3 siblings named Kamiri, Kaydon, Kacey Alexander, Kamron Gaulden, Kodi
Copri, and Armani Gaulden
● When he was born his father, YoungBoy NBA, was in prison but soon after that got
released
● Taylin became popular because of a video his YoungBoy NBA posted on his Instagram
when Taylin was about 1 year old
● According to some reliable sources, it is said that Taylin owner of a $300,000 net worth
which is believed to get through the US government for being a US-born citizen
● His mother name is Jania Mania who dated YoungBoy NBA in past
● Taylin is just 4 years old, which is why he has not started studying yet
● Earlier, it was assumed that Starr Dejanee is Taylin Gaulden’s mother, but later, it was
reported they got separated a long time before his birth and YoungBoy NBA’s recent
girlfriend, Jania Mania, is Taylin’s real mother
● His mother, Jania, and father, YoungBoy NBA, broke up just a year after his birth