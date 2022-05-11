Every fact you need to know about Taylin Gaulden

Taylin Gaulden was a consequence of a one-night stand between the famous American rapper

YoungBoy and Niya. He is the third son of YoungBoy born in Louisiana, USA on 19 March 2017.

At first, his father didn’t accept him as his biological son but the DNA test proved Taylin to be the

son of YoungBoy. Taylin has four siblings from his Father’s other wives. Currently, he’s enjoying

a peaceful relationship with his parents. However, not much is known about his family. His only

recognition is being the son of YoungBoy.

Biography & Body Statistics

Name: Taylin Gaulden

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 19 March 2017

Birthplace: Louisiana, United States

Age: 4 years

Religious: Unknown

Ethnicity: Black

Zodiac Sign: Pisces

Nationally: American

Living in: Louisiana, United States

Occupation: Child Celebrity

Networth: 300 Thousand US Dollars

Height: almost 3 feet

Weight: 14 Kilograms

Known for: Being the son of American Rapper YoungBoy NBA

Education: Not Studying

Spouse/Girlfriend: None

Siblings: Kayden Gaulden, Kamiri Gaulden, Kacey Alexander Gaulden, Kodi Capri, Armani

Gaulden

Parents: YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Nia

Facts About Taylin Gaulden

● Taylin is the son of one of America’s most famous rappers and songwriters, YoungBoy

NBA

● Taylin has 3 siblings named Kamiri, Kaydon, Kacey Alexander, Kamron Gaulden, Kodi

Copri, and Armani Gaulden

● When he was born his father, YoungBoy NBA, was in prison but soon after that got

released

● Taylin became popular because of a video his YoungBoy NBA posted on his Instagram

when Taylin was about 1 year old

● According to some reliable sources, it is said that Taylin owner of a $300,000 net worth

which is believed to get through the US government for being a US-born citizen

● His mother name is Jania Mania who dated YoungBoy NBA in past

● Taylin is just 4 years old, which is why he has not started studying yet

● Earlier, it was assumed that Starr Dejanee is Taylin Gaulden’s mother, but later, it was

reported they got separated a long time before his birth and YoungBoy NBA’s recent

girlfriend, Jania Mania, is Taylin’s real mother

● His mother, Jania, and father, YoungBoy NBA, broke up just a year after his birth