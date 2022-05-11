The square models of hydraulic wrenches are of several sizes. It also includes different models of impact and bolting tools. These tools are set best according to the various users. For every use, we have to use different tools so that you can effectively do your work. These tools also work in all sizes and pieces. The below article will include all the tool pieces in a sequenced manner. And these are categorised according to their specific particulars.

Square Drive Hydraulic torque wrench:

The torque wrenches have designed the square drive hydraulic wrench with the 47245 Nm maximum torque level. The nose radius lies from 25 – 76 mm, and the square drive range,i.e., 3/4 to 2.5 inches. The tool’s accuracy is perfect as it has a maximum of ±3%.

Its maximum operating pressure is 700 bar. Below are some excellent features of the square drive hydraulic torque wrenches:

The use of high-quality aerospace material will increase the working capacity of the tool. This tool will work more in an effective way as compared to other tools. It will help in unlocking the different components. The Hydraulic torque wrench manufacturer designs the tool for rotating to a minimum of 180° to 360°. The tool is very easy to handle. It will easily get maintained with a person. And these tools are very much beneficial for maintaining the bolts.

Different models of Square hydraulic wrenches:

Here, we will see different models of square hydraulic wrenches. These tools are also compatible with industrial use. You can design your work in a very sophisticated way that will give you good results.

RLW1:

The RLW1 model of square drive hydraulic wrench deals with another different set.

The torque range of the RLW1 model lies from 180 to 1083.

This model contains a torque range from 133 to 1330.

The weight of this model is 2.5 kg.

RLW2:

The RLW2 model of square drive hydraulic wrench deals with another different set.

The torque range of the RLW2 model lies from 428 to 4280.

This model contains a torque range from 316 to 3157.

The weight of this model is 4.8 kg.

SLO3002:

The bolt size of the tool is M27, along with different L1, L2, D1 and D2 sets. The hexagonal (AF) of the tool is 41 mm. It has 85 mm L1, 44 mm L2, 71 mm D1 and 74 mm D2.

SLO3003:

The bolt size of the tool is M30, along with different L1, L2, D1 and D2 sets. The hexagonal (AF) of the tool is 46 mm. It has 85 mm L1, 44 mm L2, 74 mm D1 and 74 mm D2.

SLO3004:

The bolt size of the tool is M33, along with different L1, L2, D1 and D2 sets. The hexagonal (AF) of the tool is 50 mm. It has 90 mm L1, 45 mm L2, 79 mm D1 and 79 mm D2.

SLO4003:

The bolt size of these hydraulic impact model tools is M42. The hexagon (AF) model of this tool is 65 mm. The L1 models of the tool are 100 mm, L2 is 52 mm, and both D1 & D2 are 119.

SLO4004:

The bolt size of these hydraulic impact model tools is M45. The hexagon (AF) model of this tool is 70 mm. The L1 models of the tool are 120 mm, L2 is 67 mm, and both D1 & D2 are 128.

SLO4005:

The bolt size of these hydraulic impact model tools is M48. The hexagon (AF) model of this tool is 75 mm. The L1 models of the tool are 120 mm, L2 is 67 mm, and both D1 & D2 are 128.

Benefits of square hydraulic wrenches:

Many benefits are there that will help you to work these tools in your industry. As these are the tools that will give their best results. Some main benefits of these hydraulic wrenches are discussed here below:

These tools will help in loosening and tightening bolts and nuts. It will perform its work with minimum force.

The tools also contain a good degree of precision.

When these tools have achieved a sufficient level of torque, they will get themself stopped.

These tools are the best tools for heavy-duty applications.

You can also get these tools at a good price for a longer period.

Save time with the effective use of these hydraulic tools. For more specifications of tools, you can click here.

It will also work best in the joint petition.

Conclusion:

Here, you will see that different types of pumps come with several uses. You can use these pumps at any place, giving you the best results. Get the hydraulic pumps at a reasonable price and make working easy with them. For more details on these square hydraulic tools, you can click here. Get the tools and do your work effectively.