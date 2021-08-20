Tanit Phoenix Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Biography
Tanit Phoenix Measurements

Tanit Phoenix may be a South African mannequin. She is a great makeup artist and actress. She was born on 24th September 1980 in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal. Moreover, she is well-known for her swimwear and lingerie photoshoots. When Tanit was 14 years old, she started her professional acting career. She has worked for commercial TV ads like Coca-Cola, Adidas, and Aqua-mineral. She was in a relationship since 2012 with Sharlto Copley, a foremost famous actor. They married on 15th February 2016. On 1st January 2017, they gave birth to their first child. She had a huge fan following on her social media platform. Moreover, she owns a total net worth of 1 million dollars to 5 million dollars.

All about the Body Measurements of the Actress

Here are the body measurements of this charming actress:

  • Tanit Phoenix Weight: 137 lbs or (62 kg)
  • Tanit Phoenix Height: 5 Feet and 9 Inches
  • Tanit Phoenix Shoe size: 8.5 US
  • Tanit Phoenix Bra size: 34D
  • Tanit Phoenix Body measurements: 38-26-38 inches (97-66-97 cm)

Further critical details of the actress:

  • Tanit Phoenix Date of Birth: 24th September 1980
  • Tanit Phoenix Age: 40 years
  • Tanit Phoenix Horoscope: Libra
  • Tanit Phoenix Eye color: Brown
  • Tanit Phoenix Hair color: Dark brown
  • Tanit Phoenix Nationality: South African
  • Tanit Phoenix Spouse/Boyfriend: Sharlto Copley
Anila Shehzadi

Hi There! My name is Anila. I am a writer and I love to gather interesting stories and write about them. I have been a writer since my school days as I loved getting to know about people and their experiences in life. I have covered topics like entertainment, health, news, medicine, restaurant reviews, and almost everything that a journalist can cover.

