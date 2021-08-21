Alexandra Daddario Body Measurements, Bio, Weight, Height

Alexandra Daddario, full name is Alexandra Anna Daddario, born on 16 March 1986 in New York City, United States. She is the daughter of the famous Richard C.Daddario, who is the prosecutor and former head of the NYPD counter-terrorism unit.

Her mother’s name is Christina Daddario who is a lawyer. She went to Brearley School in NYC and then graduated from Marymount Manhattan College. Alexandra got fame on behalf of her role as Annabeth Chase that was played in the then Perc y Jackson film series.

Besides, she was appreciated by her role in San Andreas and Summer Quinn in Baywatch. Alexandra Anna worked as a guest star in many televisions series in which White Collar, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, True Detective, American horror Stort, and New girl are included.

She started dating Jason Fuchs. After that, Alexandra was involved with Try Songz in 2011, and according to some rumors, she was with Zac Efron since 2017.

Now according to some reports, again, she is in a relationship with her previous boyfriend, Logan Lerman. The estimated net worth of Alexandra Daddario is approximately $8 million.

Alexandra Daddario Body Measurements

Alexandra Daddario Weight: 61 kg

Alexandra Daddario Height: 5’8″

Alexandra Daddario Bra size: 32C

Alexandra Daddario Shoe size: 8US

Alexandra Daddario Body measurements: 35-27-34 inches

Personal Information

Alexandra Daddario Birth Date: 16 March 1986

Alexandra Daddario Age: 34 years

Alexandra Daddario Nationality: American

Alexandra Daddario Horoscope: Pisces

Alexandra Daddario Eye color: Blue

Alexandra Daddario Hair color: Dark Brown