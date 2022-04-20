Suranne Jones Body Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight

One of the talented actresses, Suranne Jones, was born on 27 August 1978. Her birth name was Saah Anne Akers. The birthplace of Suranne is Middleton, Greater Manchester, England. She worked as an amazing actress, writer, and producer.

The intelligent and gorgeous actress worked in many blockbuster movies as well as television series such as Harley Street, Strictly confidential, Unforgiven, A Few Good Men, Blithe Spirit, and many more. The most famous role of Suranne is Karen McDonald.

Suranne also won the British Academy Television Award for Best Actress BAFTA TV Award for best actress in 2016. People really love her as she has massive fan followers on social media. She married Laurence Akers, who is a magazine editor, and now they had one child.

Suranne Jones Body Measurements

Suranne Jones Weight: 123 lbs (56kg)

Suranne Jones Height: 5’10”

Suranne Jones Bra size: 34D

Suranne Jones Shoe size: 10 US

Suranne Jones Body measurements: 34-28-35 In

Suranne Jones Personal Details

Suranne Jones Age: 42 years

Suranne Jones Nationality: English

Suranne Jones Horoscope: Virgo

Suranne Jones Spouse/Boyfriend: Laurence Akers (m. 2015)

Suranne Jones Eye color: Dark Brown

Suranne Jones Hair color: Brunette