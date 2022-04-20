Biography

All You Need To Know About Faith Majors

American actress Faith Majors became a famous face after her long-term married relationship with Lee Majors, a famous actor. Furthermore, she is famously known for her performance in 'The Six Million Dollar Man'; She also has a successful journey in the entertainment industry.

By Tony Altidore 0

American actress Faith Majors is famously known for her performance in ‘The Six Million Dollar Man’; She also has a successful career in the entertainment industry.

Furthermore, after her long-term married relationship with Lee Majors, a famous actor, she became a famous face.

Faith is the fourth wife of Lee, but they have enjoyed a healthy marriage.

 

Biography and Body Statistics:

Birth name: Faith Noelle Cross

Gender: Female

Date of birth: September 6, 1974

Age: 47 years old

Zodiac sign: Virgo

Place of birth: Florida, USA

Current residence: Houston, Texas

Nationality: American

Ethnicity: White

Religion: Christianity

Marital status: Married

Husband: Lee Majors

Occupation: Model and Actress

Net worth: $1 million

 

All about the body measurements of the Faith Majors

Here are the body measurements of this charming media personality

Height: 5’4″ inches (163cm)

Weight: 60 Kg (132lbs)

Eye color: Gray

Hair color: Blonde

Body measurements: 34-23-35 inches

Faith Majors

Facts about Faith Majors

Here are the further critical Facts about this stunning personality

  • White heritage actress Faith Majors was born on September 5, 1974. She is 47 years old now. She is of the American Nationalities.
  • Faith debuted in the film scene in TV: The Movie as Ms. Jones. In 2007, she starred in the comedy television movie Me & Lee alongside her husband Lee Majors. She made her screen debut in 2010, Corruption.Gov. She performed the role of Lucinda Lawrence and The Five in 2013.
  • She is currently involved in its day-to-day operations and the President of Majors Production Company.
  • Faith Cross first met Lee Majors in December 1994 at a mutual friend’s dinner party.
  • The couple exchanged wedding vows in November 2002 in Positano. Currently, the couple resides in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California. Faith Cross is the fourth wife of Lee.
  • She has earned a net worth of around $1 million, including her income, assets, and money.

Faith Majors

 

Faith Majors

Tony Altidore

Tony Altidore is a seasoned journalist with nearly 10 years experience. While studying journalism at the University of Pennsylvania, Tony found a passion for finding engaging stories. As a contributor to The Tiger News, Tony mostly covers state and national developments.

You might also like
Biography

Elizabeth Olsen Body Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight and More!

Biography

Everything you want to know about Eija Skarsgård

Biography

Sophie Dymoke: Body Measurements, Career, Family, Net Worth, and More!

Biography

Every fact you want to know about Katherine Cunningham