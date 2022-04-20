All You Need To Know About Faith Majors
American actress Faith Majors became a famous face after her long-term married relationship with Lee Majors, a famous actor. Furthermore, she is famously known for her performance in 'The Six Million Dollar Man'; She also has a successful journey in the entertainment industry.
Faith is the fourth wife of Lee, but they have enjoyed a healthy marriage.
Biography and Body Statistics:
Birth name: Faith Noelle Cross
Gender: Female
Date of birth: September 6, 1974
Age: 47 years old
Zodiac sign: Virgo
Place of birth: Florida, USA
Current residence: Houston, Texas
Nationality: American
Ethnicity: White
Religion: Christianity
Marital status: Married
Husband: Lee Majors
Occupation: Model and Actress
Net worth: $1 million
All about the body measurements of the Faith Majors
Here are the body measurements of this charming media personality
Height: 5’4″ inches (163cm)
Weight: 60 Kg (132lbs)
Eye color: Gray
Hair color: Blonde
Body measurements: 34-23-35 inches
Facts about Faith Majors
Here are the further critical Facts about this stunning personality
- White heritage actress Faith Majors was born on September 5, 1974. She is 47 years old now. She is of the American Nationalities.
- Faith debuted in the film scene in TV: The Movie as Ms. Jones. In 2007, she starred in the comedy television movie Me & Lee alongside her husband Lee Majors. She made her screen debut in 2010, Corruption.Gov. She performed the role of Lucinda Lawrence and The Five in 2013.
- She is currently involved in its day-to-day operations and the President of Majors Production Company.
- Faith Cross first met Lee Majors in December 1994 at a mutual friend’s dinner party.
- The couple exchanged wedding vows in November 2002 in Positano. Currently, the couple resides in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California. Faith Cross is the fourth wife of Lee.
- She has earned a net worth of around $1 million, including her income, assets, and money.