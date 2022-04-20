All You Need To Know About Faith Majors

American actress Faith Majors is famously known for her performance in ‘The Six Million Dollar Man’; She also has a successful career in the entertainment industry.

Furthermore, after her long-term married relationship with Lee Majors, a famous actor, she became a famous face.

Faith is the fourth wife of Lee, but they have enjoyed a healthy marriage.

Biography and Body Statistics:

Birth name: Faith Noelle Cross

Gender: Female

Date of birth: September 6, 1974

Age: 47 years old

Zodiac sign: Virgo

Place of birth: Florida, USA

Current residence: Houston, Texas

Nationality: American

Ethnicity: White

Religion: Christianity

Marital status: Married

Husband: Lee Majors

Occupation: Model and Actress

Net worth: $1 million

All about the body measurements of the Faith Majors

Here are the body measurements of this charming media personality

Height: 5’4″ inches (163cm)

Weight: 60 Kg (132lbs)

Eye color: Gray

Hair color: Blonde

Body measurements: 34-23-35 inches

Facts about Faith Majors

Here are the further critical Facts about this stunning personality