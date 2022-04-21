Every detail you need to know about Laura Sohn.

Laura Sohn is a well-known actress from America. She is most prominent for her role as

Alina Park in The Blacklist. Before venturing into the showbiz industry, she had developed

experience in theater.

Quick Facts and Body Statistics:

Real name: Laura Stella Sohn

Date of birth: August 1, 1993

Place of birth: New Jersey, United States

Age: 29 years (As of 2022)

Nationality: American

Horoscope: Leo

Occupation: Actress

Instagram: @laurastellasohn

Twitter: Not Available

All about the body measurements of the model

Here are the body measurements of this fantastic model

● Laura Sohn Weight: 128 lbs (58 kg)

● Laura Sohn Height: 5’5′′ (165 cm)

● Laura Sohn Bra size: 34C

● Laura Sohn Shoe size: 5 US

● Laura Sohn Body measurements: 36-28-40 inches

Further details about Laura Sohn

● On August 1, 1993, Laura was born in New Jersey, United States. Even though Laura

is of Asian origin, she is an American national.

● An American actress whose ethnicity is Asian got recognized for her brilliant roles.

Laura with his Family migrated to San Francisco, which is currently her hometown.

● From a very young age, Laura started taking an interest in movies and theatre. Laura

enrolled at Rutgers University after graduating from high school. She got a degree in

BFA acting from Maison Gross School.

● Some prominent roles include the series Instinct and NCIS: New Orleans. God

Friended Me and The Blacklist, which made Laura famous amongst the audience as

Agent Alina Park. Dedication and passion helped her a lot. Gradually, Laura has been

getting her way to catch the viewers’ attention.

● Laura has a massive following on her Instagram handle, having 21.2k followers with

9 posts. Laura is not very much active on social media platforms. She keeps her life

details away from the public.

FAQ about Laura Sohn

Q: Is Laura dating anyone?

A: It seems that currently, Laura is not seeing anyone. She prefers to concentrate on her

career in the film industry. Also, she has never been involved romantically with anyone.

Q: What are Laura’s other skills besides acting?

A: Laura likes playing the Flute, Singing (Alto), Bike Riding, and Swimming. She is also a

Yoga expert. She is very fluent in the Korean language.

Q: How did Laura make her entrance into the industry?

A: The famous Asian- American actress, Laura, entered the modeling and movie industry as

a model. Laura’s career started with a role in The Vampire legend 2016, as Fang Wang.

Her charming personality and exceptional performance helped her win the hearts of people.

Q: What is Laura Sohn’s net worth?

A: The net worth of Laura Sohn is $500k – $700k US. She has amassed a good fortune

through her career as an actress and model.