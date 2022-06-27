Strategies to Help with Live Casino Gaming

Online casinos have been growing in popularity over the last decade and how now more popular than they have ever been. The latest report of the UK Gambling industry shows that the remote sector declared a Gross Gambling Yield (GGY) of £6.9 billion in the last financial year. That’s an incredible increase of 18.4% on the previous year, which equates to millions of new players.

The technology behind online casinos has been developing since the mid-1990s, and one of the most recent innovations has been the introduction of live gaming. Live casino games feature real dealers working real tables which are streamed into your house via a video link. Players can see and hear the dealer in real time, and the dealer can see players’ comments and questions on a large screen in their room.

Why Play Live Casino Games?

One of the biggest downsides of online casino games vs land-based casino games is that players miss out on the social element of gaming. You can’t talk to the other players at the table, benefit from the dealer teaching you how to play, or just enjoy the bustling atmosphere of a room full of players. Online casinos have chatrooms for socialising with other players, but live streamed games now reintroduce the important aspect of dealer interaction.

If you’re new to the game it’s quite possible that you’ll come up against situations and plays that you haven’t experienced before. A live dealer can offer advice and tips based on their wealth of experience and help new players feel comfortable. The sight of a friendly face also goes a long way to helping players feel at ease.

You can get a wide variety of favourite casino games available as live versions. Blackjack, roulette, and poker are amongst the most popular, but you can also find slots, baccarat and wheel of fortune games. Most online casinos have their own live games section, and like any other online casino games, there are ways to make the best of them.

Use a Stable Internet Connection

There’s nothing more annoying when playing online than having to deal with buffering and lagging pages. Live casino games need more bandwidth than regular online casino games, so make sure you check your connection can handle the traffic. Luckily, most modern fibre broadband connections are automatically fast enough, as is 5G mobile internet, but it pays to be sure. You don’t want to lose a bet because the game froze on you.

Play at a Reputable Casino

In the UK, all online casinos are licensed and regulated by the UKGC, so you know that you’re in safe hands. UK regulations ensure that all games must be regularly tested to ensure that they are achieving the win rates advertised, and they make sure that the casinos keep their security measures up to scratch. These assurances mean players can relax and enjoy the games, safe in the knowledge that their money is secure and they are getting a fair chance from their games. Don’t be tempted to try and access unlicensed offshore casinos, no matter how tempting their exchange rates or bonuses – your money could be at risk.

Find the Best Bonuses

Because the online casino marketplace is saturated with providers, players have a lot of choice about where they spend their money. To entice you to their site, many online casinos will offer bonuses where they match your deposit, offer you free bets, or give you free plays on certain games. More bonuses now are starting to be offered on live casino games, and you should take full advantage of this. If it’s live games you want to play, join the casino offering you the best bonuses on them. You could end up doubling your bankroll this way.

Stick to a Budget

Nobody likes to lose, but most players accept that a certain amount of lost money is inevitable. While live games offer a slightly better return to player (RTP) than their digital counterparts, they still don’t swing the odds entirely in your favour. Always make sure you stick to a set bankroll before you play and set it to value you can afford to lose.

It’s easier to spend too much with live casino games because you are enjoying your time with the dealer. Many people find it harder to say goodbye to a live person and worry about how they’ll be viewed for getting up from the table. Remember that neither the dealer nor your other players can see you, and no one will be judging players for walking away from a losing streak.

Conclusion

Live casino games are a lot of fun. Many players prefer them to online games which are run by a random number generator (RNG) because they feel more authentic and offer a slightly better RTP. However you choose to play, make sure you choose a licensed casino and keep track of your budget to avoid losing more than you can afford. Live casino games will stream on a smartphone, tablet, or PC so you can enjoy them anytime and anywhere you have access to the internet.