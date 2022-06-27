Every Detail You Need To Know About Khadijha Red Thunder

Khadijha Red Thunder is an American actress and model. She is known for her role as Steph

Jones in the drama ‘After.’

She did her first modeling for a famous department store called Nordstrom. In January 2017,

Thunder got featured on the cover of Styleby magazine, after which this young model became

famous. Every model’s biggest dream is to work with well-known brands, and Thunder has done modeling for many favorite brands. She did modeling for various magazines such as Harper Bazaar, Vogue, Allure.

Quick Facts and Body Statistics:

Full name: Khadijha Red Thunder

Date of birth: 19 May 1994

Place of birth: Spokane, Washington, U.S

Age: 28 years

Nationality: American

Horoscope: Taurus

Occupation: Actress

Spouse/Boyfriend: Not Available

Instagram: @khadijha

Twitter: @KhadijhaRed

Net Worth: $ 900 thousand

All about the Body measurements of the actress

Following are the body measurements of this fantastic actress

● Height: 5 feet 9 inches or 175 cm

● Weight: 50 kg or 110 lbs

●Bra size: Not Available

● Shoe size: 9 US

● Body measurements: 31-24-34 inches

Further detail about Khadijha Red Thunder

● On 19 May 1994, Thunder was born in Spokane, Washington, U.S. She grew up in

Spokane moved to Seattle when she was a teenager.

● Thunder’s mother raised her as a single parent. She used to live with her six uncles and

four aunties. Thunder hasn’t disclosed much information about her parents.

● She completed her high school in Spokane. Thunder has mixed ethnicity and Spanish,

Native American, and African origin.

● In 2019, in the drama ‘After,’ she depicted the role of Steph Jones. Then in 2020, Thunder

acted in the sequel of the series ‘After we collided.’

● Likewise, Thunder has done campaigns for some famous brands, including DKNY,

Jacobs, puma, and many more on the list.

● The young model has attained a lot of fame in her modeling career. She has featured in a

music video named’ Think about you’ directed by Sarah Bahbah.

● Presently, her relationship status is single. She is not dating anyone. Mostly she keeps her

private life under wraps. In an interview in 2019, Thunder mentioned that she has dated

twice but hasn’t revealed any information about the boys she dated.

● As she is a successful artist and earns a reasonable amount, her net worth is $ 900

thousand.

● She is well-known on social media platforms. On Instagram, Thunder has 383k

followers.