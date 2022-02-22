The 6 Most Popular Online Games in The USA 2022

The online gaming scene is one of the most rapidly advancing sectors on the planet, with more than 1 million active online games. Over the years, the scene has been dominated by different types of games ranging from first-person shooter games to real-time strategy games. To keep up with the steep competition, developers have concentrated their resources on creating hi-tech gaming products with interactive features like role-playing capabilities and cognitive response. They have also incorporated trending technology like AR and VR to make the games captivating. This has seen some online games dominate the market more than others. With that said, below is a list of the most popular online games in the USA that you should consider.

1. PUBG

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, popularly known as PUBG, is one of the best player versus player (PvP) shooter games available today. The online game was developed in 2017 by KRAFTON, PUBG Corporation, and Lightspeed & Quantum. PUBG features some of the best graphics, a captivating storyline, and interesting characters. According to reports, the online game had more than 341,000 peak concurrent players in 2021, making it one of the most popular games available today. However, this is a small fraction compared to 3.24 million gamers, the highest number of peak concurrent players PUBG has ever recorded. This record-breaking figure was in January 2018, when the game was still new in the market. PUBG is an inspiration from Battle Royale, a Japanese film released in 2000.

However, the developers took a slightly different creative approach to make the game more exciting. This led to the PUBG concept of landing at an ideal location, looting supplies and weaponry, and surviving with the sole purpose of becoming the last person standing. The game is set up in different but diverse battlegrounds, uniquely and creatively designed to give a realistic experience. You can choose to start the game solo or with a group of up to four players. As soon as you launch the game, you are parachuted in one of the four locations where your survival mission will begin. As time progresses, your current location shrinks, and if you are caught outside the safe zone, you get incremental damage. These and many game factors will keep you glued to the screen, just like popular online slot machines.

2. Online Casino Slot Machines

Slot machines are undeniably the most played online casino games in the USA, attracting approximately 48% of Americans visiting gaming sites. The games are known to be exciting and simple to play. Besides, slots often have the best bonuses and promotions. If you didn’t know, many USA online casinos offer free spin bonus codes along with other promotional offers to slot players. This has seen casino site operators focus on slot machines compared to other games. Therefore, expect casinos in the US to cover upwards of 1,000 slot machines. Some even offer video slots as the only gaming products.

The slot machines in the US casinos are sourced from top software providers. For example, the sites have slots from Playtech, a game developer from the Isle of Man, with games like Age of the Gods and Big Bad Wolf. Betsoft is yet another software provider supplying US casino sites with games such as Wild Drops and Thai Blossoms. Lastly, you will find RTG casinos which means you should expect popular slots like The Wild Life and 88 Fortunes. The games use RNG to ensure they are fair to play.

3. Fortnite Battle Royale

Fortnite Battle Royale is an exciting free-to-play game developed and published by Epic Games. The online game was released in 2017 and immediately gained popularity in the online gaming community. At first, Fortnite Battle Royale was only accessible on Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, and macOS. Later, the developer released versions for Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android games. This saw the demand for the game spike further, with new players opting in to enjoy the title. Fortnite Battle Royale is often considered a companion to the hybrid third-person shooter survival game Fortnite: Save the World. The game follows a similar concept to other online gaming solutions of the same genre. That is, 100 players parachute to an island, hunt for artillery to defend themselves, and survive for the rest of the gameplay.

To enjoy Fortnite Battle Royale in all of its shine, it’s nice to have the equipment needed. You can play the game as an individual or in a group of up to four people. The island on which you land contains different landmarks named in repetition fashion. Weapons and shields are randomly distributed, and if you need to increase your arsenal, you can search the treasures placed in different sections of abandoned buildings. Your primary goal is to eliminate or avoid other players until you are the last player or team remaining. Since its release, the game has received different updates, including the respawn feature meant to revive downed players’ courtesy of reboot vans.

4. Minecraft

Despite being released in May 2011, Minecraft is considered one of the best online games of all time and is always listed among the most famous games in the US. The online game was developed by Mojang Studios, a renowned Swedish company. Unlike most titles, the game lacks any specific goals, so players have the freedom to decide how to play the game. However, you should note that the 3D sandbox game uses an achievement system called Advancement and Trophies.

Minecraft may be among the games that will influence the future of Xbox whereby players try games while still under development. After all, Minecraft is a progressive game with new features being added regularly. The uniqueness of the game has seen it attract players to date. For instance, a 2021 report indicated Minecraft had more than 140 million active users, which saw it top the list of prominent games in the US. Once you launch the game, you can choose to play in the first person or third person, among other options that you will find to be appealing.

5. Call of Duty Warzone

Call of Duty Warzone is an electrifying free-to-play Battle Royale game launched in March 2020 by Activision. The game is considered the best of its kind due to its amazing features and outstanding concept. You can play Call of Duty Warzone on different consoles and devices, including PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Microsoft Windows. Warzone is the second Call of Duty Battle Royale franchise after Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, released in 2018. Before you play the game, it would be nice to learn more about Call of Duty. For example, during launch, the game was only played in trios. Other modes were later updated, allowing players to form groups of two and four people. Also, the game has four maps, including Caldera, Verdansk, Rebirth Island, and Verdansk’ 84

The locations contain fields, airfields, and runways. Besides, Call of Duty Warzone supports 150 players, with other time-limited modes supporting 200 players. Like other titles, players dive to a location where they encounter other players and begin eliminating each other. Maps on Call of Duty shrinks as time progresses, so you must make sure you are always in a safe area. The online game has a respawn feature to give players another chance after being downed. You should always be ready for in-game matches, which usually occur unannounced. These matches introduce jailbreak, supply chopper, and fire sale features. By April 2021, the game had surpassed over 100 million players, which is why it is considered one of the most popular online games in the USA. Furthermore, there are high-paying CoD tournaments organized online, where professionals compete for the title and the audience can indulge in virtual sports betting to spice things up.

6. League of Legends

League of Legends is a superior multiplayer online battle game where the action takes place in an arena. The game was written by Graham McNeill and published by Riot Games. League of Legends entails two teams or groups of five players competing in a player vs. player battle. Your main objective is to work with your team to protect your part of the map. The characters are called champions, and they all possess different powers.

Every player can collect experience points, purchase items, and receive gold. Summoner’s Rift is the game’s main mode, and to win, teams must push through the enemy’s territory and bring down the Nexus. The online game has a concurrent viewership of approximately 44 million. The peak of concurrent viewership was in 2019 when the game registered around 100 million unique viewership.

The described games are the most famous online games in the USA because of their unique features and gaming concept. They are also known to have millions of concurrent online gamers and viewers, with some holding a record of reaching a peak of more than 100 million players soon after their launch. These games also undergo numerous updates regularly, including new modes once in a while to maintain their attractiveness. Whether you want to play first-person or third-person online games, the options are highly recommended regardless of the genre.