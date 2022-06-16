Every Fact You Need To Know About Stella Keitel

Stella Keitel is a famous American actress. She is also recognized as the daughter of Hollywood stars Harvey Keitel and Lorraine Bracco. During Stella’s school life, she wrote poetry, practiced music, and danced with her heart out. Besides having all these talents, she chose acting as her passion and started to pursue a career in acting.

Quicks Facts and Body Statistics:

Full name. Stella B. Keitel

Date of birth: December 10, 1985

Place of birth: United States

Age: 37 years

Nationality: American

Occupation: Actress, Psychologist

Weight: 132 lbs / 60 kg

Height :5 ft 6 in / 168 cm

Net worth: $3 Million

Instagram: @dr.keitel

Twitter: @stellakeitel

Spouse/Boyfriend: Unknown

Further details about Stella Keitel

● Stella recently started appearing in movies and series. She lived in a safe and loving environment with her parents and family.

● Her parents first met while living in Paris. After almost 12 years together, Lorraine and Harvey Keitel ended their love story on a bitter note in 1991.

● They fought a lengthy custody battle over their daughter, resulting in Lorraine’s depression and 2 million dollars in legal fees, and eventually, Harvey agreed to hand over Stella’s custody to her mother.

● Her mother is an American film and television actress who has been nominated for an Academy Award, four Golden Globe Awards, four Emmy Awards, and three Screen Actors Guild Awards.

● Her father is a famous American actor Harvey Keitel, who has been in the entertainment industry for over five decades.

● Stella is the firstborn child of her parents. She currently works as a clinical psychologist.

● Harvey was a co-president of the Actors Studio with actors Ellen Burstyn and Al Pacino from 1995 to 2017.

● In childhood, she acted next to her parents with her father on “The bad lieutenant” in “Goodfellas” with her mother.

● Stella received a doctorate degree from the Ferkauf Graduate School of Psychology at Yeshiva University. She is a licensed clinical psychologist.

● Talking about her education, she has always been interested and active in Arts, rather than formal studies. She started her acting career in 1990 with the movie “Goodfellas” where she played the role of Henry’s older child.

● After that, she was involved in acting completely and worked in different movies where she performed marvelously and made a significant impact on the audience.

● Stella has a net worth of three million dollars through acting and psychology. Her father made a fortune of 50 million dollars throughout his career. Besides, her mother has a net worth of 14 million dollars from her career. So, Stella clearly lived a luxurious life as she was born with a silver spoon.

● The American actress wants to keep her life away from the limelight; as you can see from her Instagram account, she does not actively post anything about her private life. She doesn’t have her own Wikipedia page like her parents.