Everything You Want To Know About Daria Medvedeva

Subtitle: She is a former Russian tennis player, famous as the wife of Daniil Medvedev. Read the article to explore more about Daria Medvedeva.

She is famous in the country as the wife of Daniil Medvedev, who is a well-known former tennis player, personal assistant, entrepreneur, and celebrity spouse, from Moscow, Russia. Presently, Daria is working as a personal assistant for her husband. She runs his accounts and trips. She has played many junior tennis championships in her college days. Daria left tennis at 17 or 18 because of her injury. Her name comes in the top 100 junior tennis championships.

Quick Facts and Body Statistics:

Full name: Daria Medvedeva

Date of birth: 29 October 1995

Place of birth: Moscow, Russia

Age: 27 years

Nationality: Russian

Horoscope: Libra

Occupation: Former Tennis Player and Celebrity wife

Spouse/Boyfriend: Daniil Medvedev

Instagram: Not Available

Twitter: Not Available

Net Worth: $2-$3 million

All about the Body measurements of the actress

Following are the body measurements of this charming actress

Height: 5 feet 6 inches or 167 cm

Weight: 55 kg or 121 lbs

Bra size: Not Available

Shoe size: 6 US

Body measurements: Not Available

Further details about Daria Medvedeva

● On 29 October 1995, Daria was born in Moscow, Russia. Not many details are available regarding her parents and siblings. Her father manages a small business in Russia, while her mother is a homemaker.

● Daria went to Lomonosov Moscow State University for her graduation. She joined the Moscow State Institute of International Relations for higher studies and got a master’s degree in journalism.

● Daniil Medvedev and Daria first met when she was a junior tennis player and started dating in 2014. Then, on 12 September 2018, they tied the knot after four years of dating. Currently, both are residing happily in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

● According to some sources, Daria worked as a model in the industry. In January 2022, she came to the limelight after discussing the details of her first meet-up with Daniil in an interview.

● Not only this, but Daniil also admitted that he got immense popularity in this field after getting into a relationship with Daria.

● When Daniil travels for his tennis tournaments, Daria used to go with him. She often attends to cheer him up in matches.

● Daria is living a comfortable life. Her net worth is $2-3 million.