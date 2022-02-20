Who is Samara Saraiva? Biography, Body Measurements, and Personal Life

Samara Saraiva was born on February 25, 1981, in the United States. Samara graduated from James Caldwell High School. She is the beautiful wife of Damon Wayans. She is very popular because of her appealing model looks.

The beautiful American was born and grew up in the United States; that’s why American-style is visible in every aspect of her life. Damon Wayans Jr. is a prolific American actor, writer, and comedian.

Today, we will discuss Samara’s marital life, professional career, and a few other interesting facts that you have never known before.

Quick Facts and Body Statistics:

Full name: Samara Saraiva

Date of birth: 25th February 1981

Place of birth: United States

Age: 41 years (As of 2022)

Horoscope: Pisces

Nationality: American

Height: 5’6″ or 168 cm

Weight: 60 kg or 132 lbs

Net Worth: Not available

Spouse/Boyfriend: Damon Wayans

Further details about Samara Saraiva