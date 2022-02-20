Biography

Who is Samara Saraiva? Biography, Body Measurements, and Personal Life

By Christina Debby
Samara Saraiva was born on February 25, 1981, in the United States. Samara graduated from James Caldwell High School. She is the beautiful wife of Damon Wayans. She is very popular because of her appealing model looks.

 

The beautiful American was born and grew up in the United States; that’s why American-style is visible in every aspect of her life. Damon Wayans Jr. is a prolific American actor, writer, and comedian.

 

Today, we will discuss Samara’s marital life, professional career, and a few other interesting facts that you have never known before.

Quick Facts and Body Statistics:

Samara Saraiva

Full name: Samara Saraiva

Date of birth: 25th February 1981

Place of birth: United States

Age: 41 years (As of 2022)

Horoscope: Pisces

Nationality: American

Height: 5’6″ or 168 cm

Weight: 60 kg or 132 lbs

Net Worth: Not available

Spouse/Boyfriend: Damon Wayans

Further details about Samara Saraiva

Samara Saraiva

  • Samara herself is a famous figure, but she is majorly renowned because she is Damon Wayans’ wife.
  • She is a generous and pretty woman. She is a follower of Christianity. According to the sources, Samara has two sisters, Villy Meneve and Maria Peres Horta.
  • Samara’s husband got fame for playing the role of Brad Williams in the ABC series Happy Ending. for which Damon was nominated for the 2012 Critics’ Choice Television Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.
  • She tries her best to maintain a lowkey life; despite this, whatever glimpse of her is seen by the public, she always looks good and attractive.
  • Samara’s husband has two daughters Aniya, and Amara Wayans with his ex girlfriend Aja Metoyer.
  • Samara and Damon were first seen in public at a red carpet event in 2014. He married Samara Saraiva in 2016, and she announced the birth of her son by posting a sweet photo of her newborn child on Facebook.
  • They were blessed with one son named Maverick Wayans on June 26, 2013, and two daughters, Berlyn and Lua Wayans.
  • Damon was dissatisfied because his ex-girlfriend was not properly caring for his children and decided not to remain silent for long. He filed for custody of his daughters, but his ex-girlfriend Aja, who is now married to Dwyane Wade, refused.
  • Samara has been by her husband’s side throughout it all, keeping up with him even when things were tough.
  • In addition to that, she always supports her husband’s children, as she attends their special events and birthdays with Damon.
  • There is no factual data about her net worth on the web, though being a celebrity wife, she definitely has a good asset.
  • Samara does not want the paparazzi and the media following. According to private sources, she loves to eat cupcakes and ice cream.

Samara Saraiva

 

Christina Debby

I am Christina Debby a Content Marketer and writer. After graduating from the University of Manchester, I started writing passionately. I am passionate about my fellow humans and want to be their inspiration. So, I can grow them. When I am working, you can find me on my social accounts.

