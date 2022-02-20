Alice Evans Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight, Shoe, and More!

A professional American-British actress with the full name Alice Evans Jane was born on 2nd August 1971 in Summit, New Jersey, USA. She is active within the show business since 1996 and remains active. Her mother’s name is Janet, and her father’s name is David Evans. And she is the mother of a few kids. After getting her graduate degree, she got herself enrolled at the Florent Cours in Paris. Her breakthrough role was for a well-liked French sitcom named Top Modele Elisa, which has run for one and a half years. Her debut film was Monsieur Naphtali, directed by filmmaker Claude Lelouch.

All about the Body Measurements of the Actress

Here are the body measurements of this charming actress:

Alice Evans Weight: 58kgs or (128lbs)

Alice Evans Height: 5ft 8ins or 173cm

Alice Evans Bra Size: 32 D

Alice Evans Horoscope: Leo

Alice Evans Shoe Size: 8 US

Alice Evans Measurements: 35-24-35 Inches

Further critical details of the actress: