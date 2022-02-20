Biography

Jessica Barth Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

By Anila Shehzadi
Jessica Barth is a famous American film and stage actress. She was born in Philadelphia, US, on 12th July 1980. She also joined classes at Wilma Theatre after high school. However, she pursued her degree in communication from La Salle University. Later on, she got a bachelor’s degree in arts from Western University and studied artistic writing and acting. Moreover, she has been working in three restaurants in Los Angeles to earn her living.

She has become eye-catching after performing a number one role in the film Ted and its sequel. However, “The District” was her first TV film. She is both the producer and actress in the movies like Ted in 2012, Ted 2 in 2015, and Next in 2007.

All about the Body Measurements of the Actress

Jessica Barth

Here are the body measurements of this charming actress:

  • Jessica Barth Weight: 115 lbs or (52 kg)
  • Jessica Barth Height: 5 feet and 4 Inches or (163 cm)
  • Jessica Barth Shoe Size: 8 US
  • Jessica Barth Bra Size: 34 B
  • Jessica Barth Body Measurements: 36-24-36 inches or (91-61-91 cm)

Further critical details of the actress:

Jessica Barth

  • Jessica Barth Date of Birth: 12th July 1980
  • Jessica Barth Age: 40 years
  • Jessica Barth Eye Color: Blue
  • Jessica Barth Hair Color: Blonde
  • Jessica Barth Nationality: American
  • Jessica Barth Horoscope: Cancer
  • Jessica Barth Spouse/Boyfriend: Brett Dicksa (m. 2008–2011) and Danny Cusumano (m. 2015)

Jessica Barth

 

Anila Shehzadi

Hi There! My name is Anila. I am a writer and I love to gather interesting stories and write about them. I have been a writer since my school days as I loved getting to know about people and their experiences in life. I have covered topics like entertainment, health, news, medicine, restaurant reviews, and almost everything that a journalist can cover.

