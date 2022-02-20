Jessica Barth Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Jessica Barth is a famous American film and stage actress. She was born in Philadelphia, US, on 12th July 1980. She also joined classes at Wilma Theatre after high school. However, she pursued her degree in communication from La Salle University. Later on, she got a bachelor’s degree in arts from Western University and studied artistic writing and acting. Moreover, she has been working in three restaurants in Los Angeles to earn her living.

She has become eye-catching after performing a number one role in the film Ted and its sequel. However, “The District” was her first TV film. She is both the producer and actress in the movies like Ted in 2012, Ted 2 in 2015, and Next in 2007.

All about the Body Measurements of the Actress

Here are the body measurements of this charming actress:

Jessica Barth Weight: 115 lbs or (52 kg)

Jessica Barth Height: 5 feet and 4 Inches or (163 cm)

Jessica Barth Shoe Size: 8 US

Jessica Barth Bra Size: 34 B

Jessica Barth Body Measurements: 36-24-36 inches or (91-61-91 cm)

Further critical details of the actress: