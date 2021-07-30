Roselyn Sanchez Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight, Shoe and More!

Roselyn Sánchez is that the most famous Puerto Rican singer/songwriter. Besides all these two arts, she is also renowned as a great dancer, actress, model, writer, and producer. She was born on 2nd April 1973 in Puerto Rico. She is always pursuing acting since she was very young. To make her acting dreams true, she moved to America, where she got trained in acting, dancing, and singing. Later on, she moved to Puerto Rico for the acting debut and performed a small yet critical role as an island girl in “Capital Ron,” a movie. Somehow, this part of the movie is shot in Puerto Rico. She played a role in the CBS police drama without a trace as Elena Delgado. Moreover, she also played the role of Carmen Luna in a comedy series, “Devious Maid.”

All about the Body Measurements of the Actress

Here are the body measurements of this charming actress:

Roselyn Sanchez Weight: 122 lbs or (55 kg)

Roselyn Sanchez Height: 5 Feet and 5 inches or (165 cm)

Roselyn Sanchez Shoe Size: 8 US

Roselyn Sanchez Bra Size: 34 B

Roselyn Sanchez Body Measurements: 36-24-36 inches or (91-61-91 cm)

Further critical details of the actress: