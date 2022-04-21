Every fact you need to know about Rhonda Worthey

Rhonda Worthey is a political commentator in the United States. However, she got fame because

of her ex-husband Troy Aikman. She is registered on the Fox News Channel.

The institutions where she got her education are a mystery; we don’t know where she got the professional degree.

The career-oriented lady has revolved around media for a long time.

Rhonda has been working in the industry since the 90s and as a publicist for the Dallas Cowboys. But Rhonda came into the

limelight when she married NFL superstar Troy Aikman.

They met in the late 90s, dating for 18 months, and then tied in a knot. They welcomed their firstborn Jordan Ashley in 2001. The

couple separated on January 25th, 2011. Here you can read the personal details of Rhonda

Worthey.

Biography and Body Statistics:

Full name: Rhonda Worthey

Date of birth: 2 May 1970

Place of birth: Texas, United States

Age: 51 years old (As of 2022)

Horoscope: Taurus

Nationality: American

Occupation: Political Commentator

Instagram: Not Available

Net Worth: approx.: $10 million

Spouse/Boyfriend: Troy Aikman

All about the body measurements of the Rhonda Worthey

Here are the body measurements of this charming media person

 Weight: 62kg

 height: 5’8”

 shoe size: 6 US

 body measurements: 36-33-34

Facts about Rhonda Worthey

