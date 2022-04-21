Poet X: How to Understand the Inner World of a Teenager Through Poetry?

One particular book about teenage life is Poet X by Elizabeth Acevedo.

What Topics Are Covered in the Book?

It is worth noting that several eternal and complex topics can be noticed in the Poet X by Elizabeth Acevedo summary using Storyboard That:

religion and coercion, restriction of will;

relationship between mother and daughter;

the ability to forgive even the most terrible and terrible deeds;

first love, beautiful and touchy

friendship is strong and strong;

acceptance of the choice of a loved one, the desire to protect a brother from the whole world;

poetry, saving, and free.

What Is This Book About?

When we open a book, we open a new story, a personal story. Meet Xiomara, she is a teenager who secretly writes poetry, with the help of which she shares her impressions, experiences, observations, and worries. Pouring out her thoughts on paper, she gives them embodiment and shape.

Xio speaks more sincerely than ever about the changes in her body, about her first love, about a devout mother, her views, and the daily struggle that she leads. After all, this is her diary, which no one will read. Each line more and more poignantly reveals to us the soul of the brave Xio, who, through misunderstanding and condemnation, makes her way to her goal, to find a voice.

Acevedo surprisingly beautifully and professionally plays with words, making them sound juicy, bold, and deep.

The Complex Structure of the Novel

This is a story in verse, including several lines. It has rhythm, compositions, diary entries, and dialogues. The poetic text is so chic that the book can be recommended to all writers of young adult stories, without exception. Poet X has stylistically verified narration. When the author needs only a few words to completely immerse the reader in what is happening and share feelings.

Is Poet X a Typical Example of Teenage Literature?

In Poet X, the heroine’s feelings spill onto the page: naked, sincere, unfiltered. Her whole life is laid out before us, all her innermost thoughts, about which she cannot fully tell her parents, brother, and friends. She thinks about religion, about her body, about kisses, about the difference in generations. We see a strong and independent voice unfolding that questions meaningless norms.

Poetry for Teenagers

Poet X shows a form of poetry that is not quite familiar to us, or rather, the poetic size throughout the entire poem is constantly changing. Therefore, some lines rhyme perfectly, while others are in the form of blank verse. It is especially interesting where the translator leaves Spanish phrases, but, at the same time, rhymes with English words.

In this novel, a lot of things are collected in verses on behalf of a teenage girl: a discrepancy with the dreams, expectations of parents, a rebellion against suffocating family and national traditions, attempts to cope with a changing body and way of thinking, a desire to find oneself and finally find a voice. Xiomara writes about her surroundings, her dreams, fears, insecurities in the world, her family, and herself. Her voice trembles, strength increases. The character breaks down, rebels, boils with anger, and calms down.

Is There Any Criticism of the Poet X?

The problem with the novel is that the beginning is too long and the ending is lightning fast. All conflicts are resolved literally in an instant, and you need to be very careful not to miss the turn to a happy ending.

It seems that at some point in the story, half-dead minor dolls with fake smiles on their faces come to life and play an exemplary family. Why is that? What happened behind the scenes of the show? In general, too many questions are left unanswered. While reading, some understatement may hang.

Thus, Poet X is a bold and largely autobiographical story. This is the story of an ordinary teenager, regardless of nationality and place of residence. The story is banal, although sharp for each in his way. This is a novel about the power of words, about the importance of being heard and understood by others and loved ones. This is a real manifesto of women’s formation, the search for their path in life. Xiomara, teaches not to despair, no matter what.