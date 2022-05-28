Every fact you want to know about R.Jai Gillum

R.Jai Gillum is an Executive Director from America. She is popular, being the spouse of an American politician, Andrew Gillum, who served from 2014 to 2018 as the 126th mayor of Tallahassee, Florida.

She is currently the Foundation Affairs Director at the Florida Dental Association. On the Status of Women and Girls, Jai worked on the Florida Commission and the Tallahassee/Leon County

Commission. Before that, she served for the United Way of the Big Bend as Director of Income & Health Strategies.

Quick Facts and Body Statistics:

Full name: Rashada Jai Howard

Date of birth: May 4, 1978

Place of birth: Montgomery, Alabama

Age: 44 years

Nationality: American

Horoscope: Taurus

Occupation: Executive Director

Spouse/Boyfriend: Andrew Gillum

Instagram: @rjaigillum

Twitter: @SweethomeFL

Net Worth: Not Available

All about the Body measurements of the Director

Here are the body measurements of this charming director

● Height: 5 feet 6 inches or 168 cm

● Weight: 62 kg or 135 lbs

● Bra size: 32 B

●Shoe size: 7 UK

●Body measurements: 38-30-36 inches

Further detail about R.Jai Gillum

● On May 4, 1978, Jai was born in Montgomery, Alabama, as Rashada Jai Howard. She grew up in Tallahassee, Florida, US. She passed from a local High School, and then she enrolled at Florida A&M University.

● Her interest was to study dentistry, but somehow she changed her mind and graduated in public health. Jai has Afro-American ethnicity and is Christian by religion.

● Jai married Andrew Gillum in a private ceremony on 24th May 2009. Andrew was his university fellow. Together they have three children named twins Caroline Gillum & Jackson Gillum and a son Davis Allen Gillum.

● Her regional community work includes the Southern Shakespeare Festival Board of Directors, Leadership Tallahassee Board of Governors, Capital Women’s Network, the Tallahassee Chapter of The Links, and Children’s Campaign Board of Directors.

● Jai has not disclosed her net worth. She doesn’t want to disclose her wealth to gain public attention.

● Besides, Jai keeps herself engaged by reading books, watching films, and traveling to various places in her free time. She loves to eat Mexican cuisine.

● Her favorite actress is Keke Palmer, and the actor is Will Smith. The brands she likes are Chanel, Gucci, LV, and Dior.

● She seems pretty active on social media accounts. R.Jai Gillum has 11k followers on her Instagram.