Every Fact You Need to Know About Grace Boor

GraceBoor is an American social media personality who is active on all platforms. She is also well known as the Tiktok star, where she uploads her amazing content. Grace is 19 years old now as she was born on 9th September 2002 in Indianapolis, Indiana, United States.

People also recognize her hot bikini and swimsuit posts that she uploads on Instagram. There is no detail about her education and parents; however, she has one sister named Gabriella.

According to reports, Grace Boor is involved in a romantic relationship with John Grillo.

you can read out her personal details.

Biography and Body Statistics:

Full name: Grace Boor

Date of birth: 9 th September 2002

Place of birth: Indianapolis, Indiana, United States

Age: 19 years old (As of 2022)

Horoscope: Virgo

Nationality: American

Occupation: Tiktok Star

Instagram: @graceboor

Net Worth: approx.: $1-2M

Spouse/Boyfriend: John Grillo

Weight: 55kg

Height: 5’6”

Shoe size: 6 US

Body measurements: 36-28-36

Facts about Grace Boor

 Grace has an attractive personality and always publishes amazing content on social media.

 On her Instagram account, she has 224k followers. You can follow her on @graceboor.

 Grace Boor is a popular name on Reddit, and people can see her pictures.

 She has a sister named Gabriella Boor.

 There is no information regarding her exact net worth. However, the estimated net worth of grace is almost $1-2 million.