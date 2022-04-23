Preston Oliver: Body Measurements, Family, Net Worth, Career, and More!

Preston Oliver is a charming actor who's veritably youthful but has been in many pictures until
now. He’s a child actor, and it's really tricky to be an actor as a child.
However, his parents have always encouraged him in balancing his movie career, his academic
life, and his parenting. He began acting when he was in 5th grade and is still pursuing it.
He has a veritably innocent face and an adorable smile like utmost kiddies. His first-ever part
was in the Elementary academy when he auditioned for a role in Peter Pan and was the pirate in
the TV serial. After that, he has acted on NBC shows and many commercials then and there.
Biography and Body Measurements
Full name: Preston Oliver
Date of birth: 2 nd February 2006
Age: 15 years (as of 2021)
Place of birth: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
Current residence: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
Nationality: American
Ethnicity: Caucasian
Religion: Christianity
Gender: Male
Zodiac sign: Aquarius
Height: 5 feet and 2 inches or Height in centimeters: 157cm
Weight: 99 lbs or 45 Kg
Hair Color: Dark brown
Eye Color: Brown
Siblings: 1
Occupation: Actor
Quick Facts about Preston Oliver
Preston Oliver is veritably youthful. He hasn't reached 16 times and is still a minor.
He was born and raised in Las Vegas, Nevada. Being a Vegas sprat undoubtedly shaped
his worldview through the lens of art and showmanship.
He was born to American parents. That is why he& is an American national.
Moreover, he joined Coast to Coast Talent Group after discovering his passion for acting
at a young age.
According to his IMDB profile, he stands at the height of 4 feet and 10 inches.
He has appeared in different shows, including Chicago Fire, This is Us, and Sulphur
Springs. It really was a dream come true for him when he landed a part on Disney TV.
Oliver loves playing basketball and videotape games besides acting. After all, he is just a
sprat.
We don’t know the names of his parents, but they supported him and enabled him to
date.
However, he loves to work out and shares snaps of him doing it occasionally.
Preston has 1319 followers on his Instagram account.