Preston Oliver: Body Measurements, Family, Net Worth, Career, and More!

Preston Oliver is a charming actor who's veritably youthful but has been in many pictures until

now. He’s a child actor, and it's really tricky to be an actor as a child.

However, his parents have always encouraged him in balancing his movie career, his academic

life, and his parenting. He began acting when he was in 5th grade and is still pursuing it.

He has a veritably innocent face and an adorable smile like utmost kiddies. His first-ever part

was in the Elementary academy when he auditioned for a role in Peter Pan and was the pirate in

the TV serial. After that, he has acted on NBC shows and many commercials then and there.

Biography and Body Measurements

 Full name: Preston Oliver

 Date of birth: 2 nd February 2006

 Age: 15 years (as of 2021)

 Place of birth: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA

 Current residence: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA

 Nationality: American

 Ethnicity: Caucasian

 Religion: Christianity

 Gender: Male

 Zodiac sign: Aquarius

 Height: 5 feet and 2 inches or Height in centimeters: 157cm

 Weight: 99 lbs or 45 Kg

 Hair Color: Dark brown

 Eye Color: Brown

 Siblings: 1

 Occupation: Actor

