Every fact you need to know about Gabby Soleil

Gabby Soleil is a popular American actress and was born on 25 May 1995 in Mission Viejo. She

is a trending celebrity and well known for her work in animated series?

Gabby actually got fame as the voice of Jazmine Dubois in the animated series The Boondocks.

It was five years long series. Not only this, but she also performed in the Johnson Family

Vacation film. We don’t have much information regarding her education and family.

According to reports, Gabby is not involved in any kind of romantic relationship. She is single

yet, and enjoying life.

Biography and Body Statistics:

Full name: Gabby Soleil

Date of birth: 25 May 1995

Place of birth: Mission, Viejo

Age: 26 years old (As of 2022)

Horoscope: Gemini

Nationality: American

Occupation: Actress

Instagram: @ gabby.soleil

Net Worth: approx.: $1.5 million

Spouse/Boyfriend: Single

All about the body measurements of the Gabby Soleil

Here are the body measurements of this charming media person

 Weight: Not Available

 height: 5’2”

 shoe size: Not Available

 body measurements: Not Available

Facts about Gabby Soleil

 Gabby Soleil ranked as the most popular tv actress in the United States.

 She was born in 1995, and now she is 26 years old. The young actress got fame because

of her role in animated series.

 She came into the limelight at an early age, especially the first time her role was noticed

in Cold Case 2013 that released in 2014.

 Her first recurring role was in a tv show in 2001. The popular show was The Hughleys.

 Gabby also worked for the pilot episode of the Fox series named Danny.

 She worked with actor James Earl Jones in the hit movie The Reading Room.

 Gabby Soleil’s estimated net worth is $1 million, and she is living a happy life.

 She is active on social media, as you can follow her on Instagram under the name

@gabby.soleil.